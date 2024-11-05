Bengaluru's Hebbal records ‘poor’ air quality after Diwali night, sound pollution too increased. Details

The air quality in a few areas of Bengaluru took a hit post-Diwali night as an unprecedented AQI (Air Quality Index) was recorded in the city. The poor air quality might affect senior citizens and other people who suffer from lung-related ailments. The poor air quality might affect senior citizens and other people who suffer from lung-related ailments in Bengaluru. (Pic for representation)

According to a report in The Indian Express, Hebbal recorded an AQI of 263 on November 1, a day after Diwali, which terms the air quality as a ‘poor’ level. On November 2, the AQI further dipped to 227; on the third day, it came to the usual 67. The average AQI for the three days is 185 and it saw a 146% increase from the pre-Diwali levels. This is also one of the highest AQI levels recorded in Bengaluru.

The Jigani area in Bengaluru also recorded bad air quality, with 123 AQI levels on the next day of Diwali. The average AQI levels in the first three days stood at 136, which is also a 147% increase when compared to pre-Diwali levels.

Bengaluru also saw a massive level of noise pollution on the night of Diwali as loud crackers burst across the city. In Basaveshwara Nagar, the decibel readings increased to 81.3 from 73.1.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government already directed the people to not burst crackers during the day and gave a limited timings for fireworks. However, the rule was not followed strictly as many people were found bursting crackers even during the late night and early morning in Bengaluru.

Before Diwali, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “The Supreme Court has guidelines on what kind of crackers should be burst. Only green crackers should be sold and burst from 8 pm to 10 pm. The district officials should register cases against shopkeepers who sell crackers other than green ones.”