Bengaluru's HSR Layout flyover shut for metro work, causing major traffic disruptions on ORR

The flyover near Bengaluru’s HSR Layout has been shut down due to ongoing metro construction by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory urging commuters to take alternative routes to avoid congestion. The closure has already led to significant traffic buildup on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), affecting the movement of vehicles in the area. Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory urging commuters to take alternative routes to avoid congestion. (X)

Also Read - Claustrophobics might not want to see. Viral video of Bengaluru's ₹25,000 rent flat shocks internet

In an announcement on social media platform X, the Bengaluru Traffic Police stated, "Due to the tilt of the BMRCL sliding girdle at 14th Main, HSR Layout, the flyover is closed for traffic. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes. Outgoing traffic toward Silk Board is being diverted via 19th Main. Kindly cooperate and plan your travel accordingly."

Traffic jam on Outer Ring Road

Many commuters expressed their frustration over the sudden closure, questioning why the construction work was not scheduled for the weekend or during off-peak hours. A user on X pointed out that Wednesdays witness a high volume of employees commuting to offices in the ORR and ITPL areas, making traffic conditions worse. "This should have been scheduled for the weekend or late-night hours. Midweek traffic is already chaotic, and this closure has made it unbearable," the user added.

Also Read - H D Kumaraswamy expresses inability to attend Invest Karnataka 2025 due to Parliament session

Another commuter echoed similar concerns, writing, "Why can’t authorities plan this better? Wednesday is when most employees are expected to work from the office!" Many users took to social media to report severe congestion at the Silk Board flyover and demanded that authorities provide prior notifications about major road closures to help people plan their commute more effectively.

Adding to the city's traffic woes, the northern parts of Bengaluru are also experiencing heavy congestion due to the ongoing Aero India show at Yelahanka Air Force Station. With the upcoming Global Investors Summit set to bring an influx of visitors, overall traffic conditions are likely to worsen. However, the traffic police have deployed additional personnel at key junctions to manage congestion and facilitate smoother movement of vehicles.