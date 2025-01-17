Bengaluru’s KSR to add two new platforms, Cantonment, Yesvantpur set for world-class upgrades: Report

The Ministry of Railways is set to transform Bengaluru’s railway infrastructure, with plans to add two new platforms at KSR Bengaluru Station at an estimated cost of ₹180 crore. KSR Bengaluru Station.

Minister of State for Railways V Somanna shared the ambitious vision during his recent inspection of key projects across the city, The Hindu reported.

According to the report, Somanna highlighted Bengaluru’s growing commuter needs and emphasized that Bengaluru Cantonment and Yesvantpur junction railway stations would undergo significant upgrades to meet world-class standards.

During his January 16 visit, the minister toured stations including Whitefield, Hoodi Halt, Carmelaram, and Bellandur to evaluate ongoing projects and discuss future enhancements, the report added.

At Level Crossing 134, he reviewed plans for a Road Over Bridge (ROB) and called for improved drainage solutions and additional vents at Panathur bridge to address flooding concerns.

BSRP to be operational by March 2027

He also inspected the progress of the Bengaluru Cantonment–Whitefield quadrupling project, confirming that it remains on schedule. The minister assured residents that parts of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) will be operational by March 2027, the report further added.

In addition to these initiatives, a 280-km Circular Railway project and a new terminal near Devanahalli have been announced to alleviate congestion and improve connectivity across the region.

These transformative projects aim to cater to Bengaluru’s expanding population and establish the city as a benchmark for modern railway infrastructure.

