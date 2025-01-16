Bengaluru: BMTC bus driver caught watching reels while driving. Watch video

A BMTC electric bus driver was caught using a mobile phone while driving on Bengaluru's Lalbagh Road, sparking outrage among passengers and commuters. A video capturing the incident was shared on X.(X/@karnatakaportf)

A video capturing the incident was shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X (formerly Twitter), drawing widespread criticism. The footage, recorded during rush hour, shows the BMTC electric bus driver scrolling through his phone while driving through traffic.

Watch the video here:

However, HT.com was unable to independently verify the video.

In response to the video, Bengaluru Traffic Police's official handle tagged the Basavanagudi Traffic Police Station, directing the respective wing to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

How did the X users react?

The video sparked a flurry of reactions from X users, many of whom shared their own experiences of witnessing similar reckless behavior by drivers.

One user commented, “What about auto rickshaw drivers? They keep two mobiles—one for online bookings and calls, and the other for watching videos while driving. I’ve seen it with my own eyes at many signals and on the roads.”

Another user added, “This is nothing. Come to areas like DJ Halli, KG Halli, Fraser Town, or Shivajinagar, and you’ll see auto drivers making video calls while navigating through heavy traffic.”

In 2024, a scary video had emerged from the city where a BMTC bus was seen mowing down two bikers and crashing into a few cars on a busy road. The bikers who were seen in the video are said to be injured and more details about the accident are yet to be revealed.

According to a viral CCTV footage, the bus driver lost control over the bus and ran over the bikers ahead. It further ran into a car and another SUV and ended up damaging the vehicles. However, reports suggested that no lives were lost but the bikers were hospitalized. This incident is said to be happened on a Hebbal flyover.

