iPhone scam in Bengaluru? Student looking to buy online loses 1 lakh to fraudster

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 10:46 AM IST

The High Grounds police have registered a case and are actively investigating the fraud, searching for the suspects involved in the scam.

A Bengaluru student fell victim to an elaborate online scam, losing nearly 1.1 lakh while attempting to purchase an iPhone from a popular marketplace.

Representational image) The new cyber fraud scam makes people lose money almost daily due to bad investments (HT_PRINT)
Representational image) The new cyber fraud scam makes people lose money almost daily due to bad investments (HT_PRINT)

The victim, identified as Riyan Hussain, 24, from RT Nagar, had been browsing listings for second-hand smartphones on January 12 when he came across an enticing offer. A seller named Kiran advertised an iPhone 16 Pro Max for sale, and the deal seemed too good to pass up, Times of India reported.

(Also Read: Karnataka: Two minor girls allegedly gangraped by three men in forest; two held)

After initiating contact via phone, Riyan received convincing proofs like pictures of the iPhone’s bill and box, prompting him to proceed with the transaction. The seller arranged a meeting on Cunningham Road, near a hotel, where Riyan was introduced to a man named Hussain. The man displayed the phone and documents, which appeared genuine, and Riyan, feeling reassured, transferred the agreed amount of 1.1 lakh to a bank account provided by Hussain, the report further added.

However, when Riyan anticipated receiving the phone in return, Hussain unexpectedly claimed that no money had been paid. Despite Riyan showing proof of the bank transfer, the scammer insisted that the funds had not been received. Without further explanation, he fled the scene on his two-wheeler.

The High Grounds police have registered a case and are actively investigating the fraud, searching for the suspects involved in the scam.

(Also Read: US Consulate to open in Bengaluru on January 17: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya thanks PM Modi, Jaishankar)

In a separate incident, a 70-year-old Bengaluru resident became the latest victim of a sophisticated cyber scam, losing nearly 89 lakh over an 11-day ordeal that saw him manipulated, threatened, and defrauded by criminals posing as law enforcement officials.

The incident came to light after the victim, a retired banker living in Nagarabhavi, filed a police complaint earlier this month.

