Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka: Two minor girls allegedly gangraped by three men in forest; two held

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 09:29 AM IST

The accused also recorded the crime and used it to blackmail the victims to join them for a trip to Goa.

The Karnataka police arrested three men for of two raping two minor girls in a forest near Belagavi. The incident occurred on January 3, and one of the victims filed a case at the Harugeri police station in Belagavi district ten days later.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational image)
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational image)

According to Indian Express report, the accused have been identified as Abhishek Devanoor, 18, Adil Shah Shabbir, 19, and Koutub Babusab Badiger, 22, who was initially on the run. According to the police, while Balappa and Shabbir were unemployed, Badiger worked as a driver.

The police stated that the 17-year-old victim, a student, had begun communicating with one of the accused, Abhishek, on Instagram, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Bihar man held for rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Ramamurthy Nagar)

On January 3, the accused invited the victim to join him in his car for a drive. The victim agreed and took her friend along. The second accused, Shabbir, joined them later, while the third accused, Badiger, drove the car to isolated forest area and allegedly gang-raped the two girls.

The accused also recorded the crime and used it to blackmail the victims to join them for a trip to Goa, police said. They threatened to make the video public if they refused, the report added.

The victim later filed a case against the accused, following which two of them were arrested.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a similar incident, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Hoysala Nagar in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

Abhishek Kumar, who hails from Bihar and works as a construction labourer, raped the girl in the absence of his parents, PTI reported

According to the report, the police said, the victim's parents are from Nepal and work at the same place. The accused lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her leading to her death.

(Also Read: Karnataka women and child welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, brother injured in road accident)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On