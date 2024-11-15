Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall faces backlash after staff denies lift access to delivery executive. Video

A recent incident at Bengaluru’s Mantri Mall has sparked widespread backlash after allegations surfaced that a food delivery executive was denied access to the lift by mall staff. The controversy has gained significant attention on social media, where users have accused the mall of discriminatory behavior against service workers. Calls for accountability and equitable treatment for service workers have intensified, with many drawing parallels to a recent similar case at Bengaluru’s GT World Mall.(X)

The incident has ignited public outrage, with many condemning the treatment of delivery personnel who play a crucial role in everyday urban life. A video of an interaction between a delivery executive, other mall goers and the mall staff went viral on social media, which prompted several social media users to criticise the mall’s policies, questioning, "Does allowing delivery executives to use the lift harm the dignity of your mall?"

This uproar comes on the heels of a similar incident at Bengaluru’s GT World Mall, where a farmer in traditional attire was denied entry. That case led to significant public outcry and even reached the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, resulting in the government issuing guidelines to malls on such issues.

The GT World Mall was also penalised by the Bengaluru civic body BBMP, including a week-long closure enforced by officials. Many are drawing parallels between the two cases, reigniting debates about class discrimination and respect for individuals across all professions.

As anger spread, social media users demanded stronger measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Calls for accountability also grew louder, with several Bengaluru residents urging authorities to investigate the matter and implement policies to ensure equitable treatment. One X user remarked, "Everywhere it is the same, not only Mantri mall, but in other malls and apartments also.”

However, another replied with, “All malls and apartments have service lifts, which should be used.”

Meanwhile, the Mantri Mall has yet to issue a public response to the accusations.