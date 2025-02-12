Menu Explore
Bengaluru's Namma Metro ridership declines by 6% after fare hike: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2025 10:39 AM IST

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya criticizes the recent metro fare hike, claiming it has made the system the most expensive in India. 

The first Monday after Bengaluru Metro's fare hike saw a notable dip in ridership, with the overall footfall standing at 8,28,149, according to a report in Deccan Herald. This marks a 6% drop compared to the average Monday ridership recorded this year, excluding January 13, which fell on the eve of Makara Sankranti.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro new fare structure has drawn backlash from the commuters. (X/@bykarthikreddy)
Bengaluru's Namma Metro new fare structure has drawn backlash from the commuters. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

Also Read - H D Kumaraswamy expresses inability to attend Invest Karnataka 2025 due to Parliament session

According to the report, The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had anticipated a 1-2% fall in daily ridership following the fare revision. However, the latest figures suggest a sharper decline than expected. Despite this, the corporation hopes to generate an additional 55-60 lakh per day from the increased fares.

A look at previous Monday ridership numbers highlights the decline:

January 6: 8,61,593

January 13: 7,84,539 (eve of Makara Sankranti)

January 20: 8,79,537

January 27: 9,09,756

February 3: 8,70,147

With Bengaluru's metro being a crucial mode of transport for daily commuters, it remains to be seen whether ridership will stabilize in the coming weeks or if the fare hike will have a lasting impact on passenger numbers.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya voiced strong opposition to the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike while addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Criticizing the steep increase in ticket prices, particularly for short-distance commuters, he pointed out that fares had nearly doubled at several metro stations. Surya argued that these revisions had made Bengaluru Metro the most expensive urban transit system in the country, contradicting its core purpose of providing an economical and sustainable public transport solution.

Also Read - BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raises Bengaluru metro fare hike issue in Lok Sabha, calls for review

As per the revised fare structure, the maximum ticket price has been raised from 60 to 90, while the minimum balance required on smart cards has surged from 50 to 90.

The new fare breakdown is as follows: Travel up to 2 km will now cost 10, journeys between 2 km and 4 km are priced at 20, and trips covering 4 km to 6 km will require 30. For distances ranging from 6 km to 8 km, the fare is 40, while 8 km to 10 km will cost 50. Passengers traveling 10 km to 12 km will pay 60, whereas those covering 15 km to 20 km will be charged 70. The fare for 20 km to 25 km has been set at 80, and for distances beyond 25 km, commuters will have to pay 90.This significant fare hike has sparked concerns among regular metro users, particularly office-goers and students, who rely on the metro for daily commuting.

