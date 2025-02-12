Bengaluru's Namma Metro ridership declines by 6% after fare hike: Report

The first Monday after Bengaluru Metro's fare hike saw a notable dip in ridership, with the overall footfall standing at 8,28,149, according to a report in Deccan Herald. This marks a 6% drop compared to the average Monday ridership recorded this year, excluding January 13, which fell on the eve of Makara Sankranti. Bengaluru's Namma Metro new fare structure has drawn backlash from the commuters. (X/@bykarthikreddy)

According to the report, The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had anticipated a 1-2% fall in daily ridership following the fare revision. However, the latest figures suggest a sharper decline than expected. Despite this, the corporation hopes to generate an additional ₹55-60 lakh per day from the increased fares.

A look at previous Monday ridership numbers highlights the decline:

January 6: 8,61,593

January 13: 7,84,539 (eve of Makara Sankranti)

January 20: 8,79,537

January 27: 9,09,756

February 3: 8,70,147

With Bengaluru's metro being a crucial mode of transport for daily commuters, it remains to be seen whether ridership will stabilize in the coming weeks or if the fare hike will have a lasting impact on passenger numbers.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya voiced strong opposition to the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike while addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Criticizing the steep increase in ticket prices, particularly for short-distance commuters, he pointed out that fares had nearly doubled at several metro stations. Surya argued that these revisions had made Bengaluru Metro the most expensive urban transit system in the country, contradicting its core purpose of providing an economical and sustainable public transport solution.

As per the revised fare structure, the maximum ticket price has been raised from ₹60 to ₹90, while the minimum balance required on smart cards has surged from ₹50 to ₹90.

The new fare breakdown is as follows: Travel up to 2 km will now cost ₹10, journeys between 2 km and 4 km are priced at ₹20, and trips covering 4 km to 6 km will require ₹30. For distances ranging from 6 km to 8 km, the fare is ₹40, while 8 km to 10 km will cost ₹50. Passengers traveling 10 km to 12 km will pay ₹60, whereas those covering 15 km to 20 km will be charged ₹70. The fare for 20 km to 25 km has been set at ₹80, and for distances beyond 25 km, commuters will have to pay ₹90.This significant fare hike has sparked concerns among regular metro users, particularly office-goers and students, who rely on the metro for daily commuting.