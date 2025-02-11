BJP MP Tejasvi Surya raises Bengaluru metro fare hike issue in Lok Sabha, calls for review

BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya voiced strong opposition to the recent Bengaluru Metro fare hike during the Zero Hour in Parliament on Monday, highlighting its impact on the middle class. BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(SansadTV YouTube)

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Surya criticized the sharp increase in ticket prices, particularly for short-distance travel, which he said had doubled in cost across several metro stations. He argued that this surge had made Bengaluru Metro the most expensive metro network in the country, defeating its original goal of offering an affordable and sustainable public transport option.

“I urge authorities to reconsider the fare structure and introduce a more reasonable pricing system to ensure accessibility for the common man,” Surya said.

Additionally, he also met with the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to discuss the issue, apprising him of the concerns surrounding the fare fixation by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). He pressed for immediate intervention to address the anomalies in the new fare system.

The Metro rail ride in Bengaluru is not costlier by about 50 per cent as the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday effected a hike on the recommendation of the Fare Fixation Committee. According to the BMRCL's press release, it has also introduced separate tariffs for peak and non-peak hours just like the hail taxi riders - Ola and Uber.

The maximum fare has been enhanced from ₹60 to ₹90 and the minimum balance has been increased from ₹50 to ₹90.

The fare for a travel between 0-2 kilometres will be ₹10, 2 km to 4 km - ₹20, 4 km to 6 km - ₹30, 6 km to 8 km - ₹40, 8 km to 10 km - ₹50, 10 km to 12 km - ₹60, 15 km to 20 km - ₹70, 20 km to 25 km - ₹80, 25 km to 30 km and above would be ₹90.

"The Fare Fixation Committee submitted its report recommending the revised fare structure on December 16, 2024. As per section 37 of the Metro Railway O&M Act, the recommendations made by the Fare Fixation Committee shall be binding on the Metro Railway Administration," BMRCL said.

(With PTI inputs)