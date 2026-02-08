Bengaluru's Vayuvajra buses to now connect metro commuters directly to airport: Report

Bengaluru Metro commuters heading to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) can now directly access BMTC’s Vayuvajra airport buses from metro stations along the route, following a new coordination initiative between transport agencies. Passengers in Bengaluru can now board Vayuvajra buses without the hassle of long walks.

Dedicated airport bus stops have been set up at all relevant Namma Metro stations, enabling passengers to board or disembark without having to walk long distances.

ALSO READ | 30-year-old unemployed woman reveals monthly spending in Bengaluru: 'Borrowed ₹30,000 from mom'

The facility has been rolled out jointly by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), with support from the Bengaluru Traffic Police, to strengthen last-mile connectivity for metro users, reported The Hindu. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

Officials told the newspaper that the change addresses a long-standing issue faced by airport travellers, particularly those with luggage.

Until now, Vayuvajra buses halted only at select BMTC stops, many of which were not located close to metro stations. This often forced commuters to walk considerable distances after exiting the metro, leading to discomfort and delays, a BMTC official said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: Family of four die by suicide in Bihar over guilt of killing nephew

Alongside airport bus integration, BMTC has introduced or repositioned several bus stops near metro stations on the Purple Line (Whitefield-Challaghatta) and Green Line (Madavara-Silk Institute) from February 5, the report stated. The decision followed joint inspections that found poor alignment between bus stops and metro entry points at multiple locations.

On the Purple Line, new stops have been set up near Trinity and Hoodi stations. The Green Line has seen additions or relocations near stations including Majunathanagar, Peenya, Lalbagh, South End Circle, Jaya Prakash Nagar, Konanakunte Cross, Vajarahalli and Thalaghattapura. In several cases, separate stops have been provided for buses moving in opposite directions, the report added.

ALSO READ | Hoax bomb threat mails target Italy, Japan consulates in Bengaluru, probe on

BMRCL officials said that at many other metro stations, bus stops are already located within a 100-metre radius. At some locations, however, additional stops could not be created due to space limitations.