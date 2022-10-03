Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysore

Published on Oct 03, 2022 03:53 PM IST

Mysuru: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader D.K. Shivakumar upon her arrival at Mysore airport, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI10_03_2022_000179A)(PTI)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in this historic town on Monday afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.

She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two day break.

Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.

It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the entire 3,570 km Yatra.

