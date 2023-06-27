Karnataka: Eshwarappa triggers row with remarks on Mosques

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa has sparked another row with his recent remarks regarding mosques. Speaking at a party gathering in Haveri on Monday, Eshwarappa said that mosques believed to be built on top of temples would be demolished and temples will be rebuilt on their place. BJP leader KS Eshwarappa sparks row with his remarks on mosques. (HT)

“The court is already providing a survey report about Kashi Vishwanath temple, similar to what we witnessed in Ayodhya. We will also witness the same in Kashi Vishwanath and Mathura Krishna temple. All the temples that were demolished by the Mughals and where mosques were built will be demolished in due time, and temples will be built on their place. We do not intend to destroy new mosques; only those constructed on temple sites will be razed, be it today, tomorrow, or in the future, even after 50 years,” Eshwarappa said.

Responding to Eshwarappa, a senior Congress leader said that the BJP is unable to digest their defeat in the assembly election and trying to rake up new issues. “We are clear about one thing, anyone who violates the law, they will be punished no matter who they are. The BJP leaders have been creating tension in society because they are not able to digest the defeat. The election result was a sign that people have rejected the politics of hate,” said the leader who didn’t want to be named.

Haveri police said that no complaint has been lodged in connection with the statement.

In April, the BJP leader made derogatory remarks about ‘azaan’, referring to it as a “headache” during one of his election speeches. “Does Allah listen only if the Azaan prayers are played on loudspeakers?” he had provocatively asked, referring to the Islamic call to prayer. Eshwarappa’s remarks had triggered protests by the Muslim community.