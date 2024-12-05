BJP leader Praveen Nettaru murder case: NIA searches at 16 locations in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations in Karnataka in connection with the brutal murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru, who was brutally killed on Jul 26, 2022. The raids have been underway since Thursday morning at the places of the suspects.

The move comes months after the NIA chargesheeted two accused for their role in harbouring Mustafa Paichar, who is the key conspirator in connection with the killing of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

Praveen Nettaru, District Committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death with sharp weapons at a public place with the intention to strike terror amongst the people.

In this regard, FIR no. 63/2022 dated July 27, 2022, was registered at Bellare Police Station in Dakshina Kannada District and NIA re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, under various provisions of UA(P) Act and IPC.

So far 19 accused persons have been arrested in the case.

Mustafa Paichar arrested

In May, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the prime accused in the case related to the 2022 murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru in Bengaluru.

The accused, Mustafa Paichar was arrested by NIA officials from his hideout in Karnataka, said sources.

Nettaru was hacked to death by two bike-borne attackers in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district's Bellare village on July 26, 2022.

NIA took over case in August 2022. A total of 21 persons, including the absconders, have so far been chargesheeted by the NIA under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

As per the NIA, the PFI has been indulging in such targeted 'hate killings' with the aim of driving a communal wedge and spreading communal hatred with its ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

