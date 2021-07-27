BJP legislative party to meet today to discuss names of Karnataka's new CM
A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party is set to meet and discuss the names who can lead the government in the state.
