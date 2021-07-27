Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / BJP legislative party to meet today to discuss names of Karnataka's new CM
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced his resignation from CM post. (PTI)
BJP legislative party to meet today to discuss names of Karnataka's new CM

A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party is set to meet and discuss the names who can lead the government in the state.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:11 PM IST

A day after BS Yediyurappa stepped down as Karnataka chief minister, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party is set to meet and discuss the names who can lead the government in the state.

