BJP MP Tejaswi Surya demands public holiday in Karnataka on January 22 for Ram temple opening

As the southern state of Karnataka has not yet decided on declaring a government holiday to mark the grand opening of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leaders hit out at the ruling Congress, saying that it is “unfortunate” that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is “discouraging and disconnecting” the people of the state. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya (File Photo / ANI)

READ | ‘Basavanna, Kanakadasa, Ambedkar belong to entire humankind, not confined to one caste’: CM Siddaramaiah

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Karnataka shares a very special bond with Ayodhya and Shri Ram because we are the land of Shri Hanuman. Even the Shri Ram idol was carved by a sculptor from Karnataka on a stone that was found in Karnataka. Seers and saints involved in the whole ceremony also belong to Karnataka. It is natural that people of Karnataka want to witness this epochal moment live on TV with their families and community, and celebrate this momentous occasion,” BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said.

“It is unfortunate that CM Siddaramaiah, who has 'Rama' in his name is discouraging and disconnecting the people of Karnataka. I demand that January 22nd must be declared a public holiday in Karnataka, as this will allow children to spend time with their grandparents and learn about Shri Ram,” he added.

The CM on Saturday told reporters that he has not yet decided to declare a government holiday to signify the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in the Lord Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22.

READ | CM Siddaramaiah to announce Karnataka budget on February 16; Check details

Following this, saffron group leaders from the opposition demanded that a holiday be declared, with the Karnataka Legislative Council's Leader of Opposition, Kota Srinivas Pujari, even writing a letter to him on the matter.

"No, not yet. We will see. I have not yet seen the letter. We will see it," Siddaramaiah said.

(With agency inputs)