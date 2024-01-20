CM Siddaramaiah to announce Karnataka budget on February 16; Check details

Karnataka is set to get its next budget announcement on February 16 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the state's Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters on Friday. The budget session will take place between February 12 to 23 in the Karnataka assembly, prompting cabinet ministers to gear up and conduct pre-budget meetings with experts in their various fields. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah to table his 15th budget on February 16. (ANI)

This will be CM Siddaramaiah's 15th budget announcement, which is a record in itself. “The budget will be tabled on February 16 and the session will go on till February 23,” Patil told news agency PTI. The budget session will begin with a joint address to both the houses of Karnataka legislature by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, the agency added.

Siddaramaiah was in charge of the finance ministry between 1994 and 1999, and 2013 and 2018, when he was also chief minister. The Congress stalwart took charge of the finance portfolio once again after the massive win of the party in the recent May 10 assembly election.

It is not yet clear what the budget size will be for the year and the main allocations. However, in Siddaramaiah's last budget, he allocated large chunks to fulfil the Congress party's five main poll promises. He also allocated ₹45,000 crore for ‘Brand Bengaluru’ and ₹30,000 for Namma Metro, towards easing the state capital's infamous traffic problem.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also called for a pre-budget meeting with health experts and doctors on Friday. He invited prominent players from both government and private sectors and sought suggestions to develop healthcare facilities in the state.

