BJP seeks Karnataka minister's disqualification over creation of bogus Aadhaar, voter IDs by alleged aides

The BJP on Thursday demanded the disqualification of Karnataka Urban Development Minister and Hebbal MLA, Suresha B S (Byrathi Suresh) from the state assembly after his alleged aides were held for creating fake Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN cards and driving licences. Senior BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

In a complaint to the Election Commission of India, the BJP's Karnataka unit sought an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency since the crime committed by the three people arrested by the police threatened national security.

A delegation led by Rajaji Nagar BJP MLA and former minister S Suresh Kumar, submitted their complaint to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

READ | Karnataka forest dept to send recovered wildlife artefacts for forensic analysis

They said that an FIR was registered against Mounesh Kumar, Bhagat, Raghavendra after they were allegedly found creating fake and forged Adhaar Card, Voter ID, driving licence, PAN Card and other documents, in their business establishment MSL Techno Solutions at RT Nagar here.

The BJP leaders said creating fake Aadhaar cards is a national crime and a national security issue. By creating it, illegal immigrants and non-residents are localised into being citizens of the country. It is a huge drain on the exchequer as social welfare schemes and policies meant for original poverty-ridden Indian residents are taken away by immigrants, the BJP said in its complaint.

READ | Karnataka: 13 including four women dead in road accident in Chikkaballapura; CM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia

"This colossal fraud of a large magnitude is being incited by local politicians and the MLA of the Congress party at Hebbal constituency and political protection is given to illegal immigrants by using the Aadhaar scheme," the BJP said.

Such persons who give this political protection to illegal immigrants must be treated as a threat to national security. In their madness to hold power, they are using the Aadhaar scheme to create vote banks of minorities, the party charged.

"We request that a case of criminal breach of trust against the MLA and his associates be booked immediately. Since this is an issue of national sovereignty and security, the case must be handed over to the NIA or CBI to ensure that the offenders do not go scot free," the party said.

READ | PM Modi's call against caste politics an incitement to oppose reservation: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The BJP demanded a serious investigation by treating this incident as a crime against national sovereignty, integrity and security of India. All offenders deserve to go to jail, including the MLA who has breached his oath and trust of his office, the party said.

"In the above facts and circumstances, it is most respectfully requested before the authorities to initiate appropriate investigation by the CBI or any central agencies and suitable action in accordance of law against the above-named accused and their close associates of Sri Byrathi Suresh (MLA Hebbal) with regard to the above illegal activities and disqualify him from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the party said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON