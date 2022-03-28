'Blatant Liar': Tejasvi Surya slams Arvind Kejriwal, rebuts claim about assisting Kashmiri Pandits

On Monday, Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya launched a scathing attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for his remarks on The Kashmir Files.

Rebutting Arvind Kejriwal’s claims about providing assistance to Kashmiri Pandits, Surya shared a screenshot of a 2015 article in which the Delhi government had ostensibly argued that those who were contractual teachers couldn’t be made regular under the terms of a Supreme Court judgement.

Surya, who’s also the president of the BJP’s youth wing wrote: “Arvind Kejriwal is a blatant lier (sic). It was not his government that regularised the service of the Kashmiri Pandit contractual teachers teaching in Delhi schools. It happened because of a court order. Guess what was Kejriwal’s stand in court? Not surprising. He opposed it.”

Screengrab of Tejasvi Surya's Twitter account

Earlier, Kejriwal had said in an interview that his remarks were being presented wrongly. He said that an injustice was done to Kashmiri Hindus and called it a "big tragedy". He further said:" For BJP, The Kashmir Files is important. For me, Kashmiri Pandits are more important." He said that 233 Kashmiri Pandits joined the Delhi government as contract teachers in 1993 and that that AAP government made "them permanent".

The Kashmir Fileshas become a tussle between various politicians. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Delhi Assembly that the pain of the community shouldn’t be “sold in crores”.

Sisodia said: “I have not been able to watch the film, as I was busy with the (Delhi) budget, so I cannot comment on the quality of the film. But, it's fine that a film has been made on the suffering of the Kashmiri Pandit community, and it should be seen by everyone. But, their pains should be felt by other people, and not that their pain be sold in crores.”

"And, this ₹200 crore should be used for the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits, those who had to leave their home and hearth in 1989-1990. In fact, a new foundation in their name should be made and that money (earned from the film) should be offered to it. Or, many such foundations already exist, so a little more money ('chanda') should be added to it, and given to them, so that this money can be used to rebuild their burnt homes, rejuvenate their faded orchards," Sisodia added.

This had led to a sharp rebuke from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Speaking to the reporters, Sarma said, "You make it tax-free or not, you do not have the right to humiliate and insult us. You may do whatever you want, but do not be 'anti-Hindu' so openly. If our Hindu samaj (society) is in this condition, it is because we are more anti-Hindu within the Hindu family. Otherwise, Hindu civilisation once used to show the path to the world."

Questioning the Delhi Chief Minister's interest in making the Anupam Kher starrer film free for everyone on YouTube, Sarma said that Kejriwal has made several movies tax-free in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal has made several movies tax-free in Delhi. I want to ask him why did he not ask to upload all those movies on YouTube? Why do you have interest only in The Kashmir Files being uploaded on YouTube?" he said.

The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Anupam Kher and other veteran actors, has triggered a raging debate on the Kashmiri Pandit's issues, and grossed over ₹200 crore at the box office.