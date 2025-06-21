Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

BMTC launches express bus services and temple tours in Bengaluru. All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2025 03:38 PM IST

The limited-stop services will operate 348 daily trips every 20-30 minutes. A new monthly pass is introduced, and a spiritual tourism package will be available.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday announced the launch of new express bus services on five major routes connecting the city to its outskirts. The services will begin from June 21, aimed at easing traffic congestion and offering faster travel for daily commuters.

Karnataka transport minister launching BMTC express service in Bengaluru.
Karnataka transport minister launching BMTC express service in Bengaluru.

Also Read - Karnataka man kills wife for excessive watching of Instagram reels: Report

Speaking at the launch, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the new limited-stop express services will operate between Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic) and Banashankari TTMC to Attibele, Devanahalli, Harohalli, and Nelamangala.

What is BMTC express bus service?

BMTC will operate a total of 48 schedules and 348 daily trips, with buses running every 20 to 30 minutes. The express buses will run on the following route

  1. Ex-KBS-3A: Kempegowda Bus Stand to Attibele – 10 trips
  2. Ex-600F: Banashankari TTMC to Attibele – 10 trips
  3. Ex-298M: Kempegowda Bus Stand to Devanahalli – 10 trips
  4. Ex-213V: Banashankari TTMC to Harohalli – 8 trips
  5. Ex-258C: Kempegowda Bus Stand to Nelamangala – 10 trips

To encourage frequent travel, BMTC has introduced a new ‘Express Ordinary Services Monthly Pass’ priced at 1,500 (excluding toll charges). The pass is available digitally through the Tummoc app. The fare for these express services will remain the same as regular BMTC buses.

Also Read - Mass demonstration held at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha to mark 11th International Yoga Day

Temple tour service launched

In addition to the express routes, BMTC has also introduced a new spiritual tourism package titled ‘Ghati Isha Foundation’, which will be operated on weekends and public holidays.

The AC bus tour will begin at 9 a.m. from Kempegowda Bus Station, covering the following locations:

  1. Nelamangala Anjaneya Swamy Temple
  2. Ghati Subrahmanya Temple
  3. Jnana Teertha Linga
  4. Isha Foundation

Lunch will be arranged during the day-long tour, which concludes by 7 p.m. The package is priced at 600 per person.

Two more premium spiritual tour services, Isha Foundation-1A from Banashankari TTMC and 1B from Central Silk Board, are also set to begin soon.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / BMTC launches express bus services and temple tours in Bengaluru. All you need to know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On