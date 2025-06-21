BMTC launches express bus services and temple tours in Bengaluru. All you need to know

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday announced the launch of new express bus services on five major routes connecting the city to its outskirts. The services will begin from June 21, aimed at easing traffic congestion and offering faster travel for daily commuters. Karnataka transport minister launching BMTC express service in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the launch, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said the new limited-stop express services will operate between Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic) and Banashankari TTMC to Attibele, Devanahalli, Harohalli, and Nelamangala.

What is BMTC express bus service?

BMTC will operate a total of 48 schedules and 348 daily trips, with buses running every 20 to 30 minutes. The express buses will run on the following route

Ex-KBS-3A: Kempegowda Bus Stand to Attibele – 10 trips Ex-600F: Banashankari TTMC to Attibele – 10 trips Ex-298M: Kempegowda Bus Stand to Devanahalli – 10 trips Ex-213V: Banashankari TTMC to Harohalli – 8 trips Ex-258C: Kempegowda Bus Stand to Nelamangala – 10 trips

To encourage frequent travel, BMTC has introduced a new ‘Express Ordinary Services Monthly Pass’ priced at ₹1,500 (excluding toll charges). The pass is available digitally through the Tummoc app. The fare for these express services will remain the same as regular BMTC buses.

Temple tour service launched

In addition to the express routes, BMTC has also introduced a new spiritual tourism package titled ‘Ghati Isha Foundation’, which will be operated on weekends and public holidays.

The AC bus tour will begin at 9 a.m. from Kempegowda Bus Station, covering the following locations:

Nelamangala Anjaneya Swamy Temple Ghati Subrahmanya Temple Jnana Teertha Linga Isha Foundation

Lunch will be arranged during the day-long tour, which concludes by 7 p.m. The package is priced at ₹600 per person.

Two more premium spiritual tour services, Isha Foundation-1A from Banashankari TTMC and 1B from Central Silk Board, are also set to begin soon.