Mass demonstration held at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha to mark 11th International Yoga Day

Bengaluru's iconic Vidhana Soudha turned into a grand stage for wellness on Saturday morning, as hundreds gathered to participate in a mass yoga demonstration to celebrate the 11th International Yoga Day. Leading the event were Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Health and Home Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who joined citizens in performing synchronised yoga asanas against the backdrop of the state's seat of power. A large gathering took place outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha on International Yoga Day.

The event, held under the Union AYUSH Ministry’s theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health", was part of the nationwide ‘Yoga Sangam’ initiative. Organised by the Karnataka AYUSH Department in collaboration with yoga associations, civil society groups, and wellness organisations, the celebration in Bengaluru was one of the largest yoga gatherings in the state.

Inaugurating the event, Governor Gehlot emphasized the importance of yoga as a unifying force and a path to holistic health. Alongside Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and other dignitaries, the Governor participated in various yoga postures during the morning session, setting an example of public participation and well-being.

Elsewhere in the city, Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra led a yoga session with party workers at the BJP state office. Meanwhile, Mysuru—often dubbed the yoga capital of the state—witnessed a massive turnout at the Yoga Mahakumbh held at the historic Mysore Palace grounds.

Across Karnataka, celebrations extended to district and taluk levels, where parallel yoga sessions were conducted in schools, parks, and public venues, reinforcing the widespread enthusiasm for the ancient practice.

Joining the nationwide celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the main International Yoga Day event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, highlighting how yoga has transcended borders and become a global movement for peace, health, and unity.

(With agency inputs)