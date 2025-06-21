Karnataka proposes stringent law to combat fake news and misinformation on social media. ‘7 year jail term and…’

In a significant move to tackle the spread of misinformation online, the Karnataka government is set to introduce a new law that proposes tough penalties for those found guilty of sharing fake news on social media platforms. The draft legislation — Karnataka Misinformation and Fake News (Prohibition) Bill, 2025 — is expected to be tabled before the next cabinet meeting. Peddling fake news on social can land one in massive trouble, according to the new bill proposed by Karnataka government. (Representative image/Pexel)

According to the proposed bill, individuals found guilty of deliberately sharing false information that threatens public health, safety, peace, or the integrity of elections could face imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine reaching ₹10 lakh, or both. Even those residing outside the state who target Karnataka audiences with such content will fall under the ambit of this law.

For spreading misinformation that disrupts public order or electoral processes, the bill suggests a minimum sentence of two years, extendable up to five years, along with monetary penalties. Furthermore, aiding or abetting the dissemination of such content could also lead to two years of imprisonment.

The legislation aims to establish a complete ban on the circulation of fake news across social media platforms. To enforce this, the government plans to set up a regulatory body named the Fake News on Social Media Regulatory Authority.

This authority will include the Minister for Kannada and Culture, who will serve as the ex-officio Chairperson, one member each from the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, Two members representing social media companies, appointed by the state and senior IAS officer designated as the Secretary of the Authority.

The bill defines "misinformation" as a false or misleading factual claim made either knowingly or with reckless disregard for accuracy. However, it excludes opinions, satire, parody, religious or philosophical expressions, and comedy — provided an ordinary person would not interpret them as factual assertions.

"Fake news," on the other hand, includes manipulated statements, misquoted content, edited videos or audio that distort reality, and outright fabricated narratives.

In addition to targeting misinformation, the Authority will oversee restrictions on content deemed abusive, obscene, or insulting to women, including posts that are anti-feminist or demean the dignity of women. The bill also proposes banning content that disrespects Sanatan beliefs and symbols or promotes superstition.

To expedite justice, the draft bill proposes the creation of special courts dedicated to trying such offences swiftly. It also calls for appointing special public prosecutors — at least one for each special court and one for every bench of the High Court.

If passed, the law would mark a major step in the state’s efforts to regulate online spaces, amid growing concerns about the impact of digital misinformation on public life and democracy.

(With PTI inputs)