‘Bomb threat emails to schools an act of cyber terror': Karnataka Police

In a new development regarding the fake bomb threat emails sent to over 10 private schools in Bengaluru on April 8, the Karnataka police have registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act 66 (F), saying that it acts as cyber terrorism against the miscreant(s), news agency IANS reported.

The Act punishes anyone who commits an offence with an intent to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of the nation or to strike terror in the people or any section or community of people. Those deemed guilty under the act of committing cyber terrorism can be slapped with jail which can be extended to imprisonment of life, depending upon the seriousness of the crime, police sources have told IANS.

Police are reportedly treating the case seriously as it created panic and hysteria among the school administrations, students, parents and general citizenry. It also disrupted educational activities right after schools reopened for offline classes amid fewer coronavirus cases.

Investigation and collection of evidence are being expedited by police in the case by sending detailed accounts of the incident to various investigative agencies. However, IANS reported that a response is yet to come from the investigation agencies.

Subramanyeshwar Rao, Additional Police Commissioner (East) of Bengaluru city said that the culprits behind the hoax bomb case would be arrested soon and that vital information is being collected. “Once the miscreants behind the hoax bomb case get arrested, the intention and objectives will be known. Presently, the case is under investigation and nothing more can't be revealed,” he told IANS.

City Police and Disposal Squads were deployed on April 8 in at least 10 private schools in Bengaluru where they evacuated students and combed the schools for bombs after multiple schools reported receiving similar-looking emails warning of ‘powerful bombs’ being planted on their premises. Police, after conducting thorough checks and scans of the schools, told media that the threat prima facie appeared to be a hoax.

The schools that reported getting the hoax bomb threat emails were Ebenezer International School in Hebbagodi police station limits, Vincent Pallotti International School in Hennur police station limits, Gopalan Public School in Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School of Varthur, New Academy School of Marathahalli and The Indian Public School of Govindapura, among others.

Police had told media that the emails had similar wordings and one of them read, "A powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention it is not a joke, this is not joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!"

The email had reportedly been sent from abarons.masarfm@gmail.com, according to IANS.