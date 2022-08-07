Bommai tests Covid +ve, cancels Delhi visit
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled.
He said he has isolated himself at home.
“I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled,” Bommai tweeted.
Bommai was to travel to New Delhi today to take part in third meeting of the national committee of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this evening and August 7 morning respectively.
He was also expected to meet BJP’s national leadership and hold discussions regarding recent developments in the state and preparations for 2023 assembly polls.
Bommai had attended a series of meetings and events throughout the day on Friday like the State High-Level Clearance Committee and inaugural of annual Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh’s glass house, among others.This is for the second time that Bommai has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier on January 10, 2022, Bommai had tested positive for the disease.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Saturday wished a speedy recovery for his Karnataka counterpart.
“Wishing Hon’ble CM of Karnataka Thiru (Mr) @BSBommai a speedy recovery from #COVID19. Get well soon,” Stalin said in a tweet.
Karnataka on Friday recorded 2,042 new Covid-19 cases making the total active caseload tally in the state to 11,403. Of the 2,042 cases, about 1,309 cases were reported only from Bengaluru. As per the government’s latest data for Friday, the day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.32 %.
Landslides block Chandigarh-Manali highway for over 8 hours
Traffic movement on Chandigarh-Manali highway remained suspended for over eight hours on Saturday due to multiple landslides at Pandoh near Mandi town. The public works department (PWD) had deployed men and machinery to reopen the road. However, heavy rains hampered the road clearance operation and the highway could be restored for traffic only late in the afternoon. No loss of human life was reported. Maximum 84 deaths have occurred in road accidents.
Indore bizman duped of ₹2L by electricity scammers; cyber cell recovers money
The Indore cyber cell has revealed how people are falling prey to fraud as scammers are trying to exploit them by demanding hefty sums of money and confusing them into paying fake bills online. Recently, cyber criminals phished Rs 2 lakh by making a victim download an app called 'Team Viewer'. A complaint regarding the incident was lodged on May 25. Block the phone numbers asking you to pay due electricity bills.
Serial killer’s family did not suspect him of any wrong doing, say K’taka police
A day after a 35-year-old man who allegedly murdered three women and disposed of their severed bodies across Karnataka was arrested by the Mandya police, the cops are looking for the missing body parts of the victims. Bengaluru police officials said that the killer's family did not suspect him and were unaware of his activities. Police said that identifying the bodies will be crucial for building a case against the accused.
Gang selling banned stamp papers busted, 11 held in B’luru
The Central Crime Branch arrested a gang of 11 members in Bengaluru for selling fake stamp papers to create fake documents, police said on Saturday. Joint commissioner of police (crime), Raman Gupta, said the accused were printing and selling duplicate government stamp papers. Police identified the accused as Vishwanath, 57, and his son Karthik, 29, both residents of SBM Colony, Venkatesh, 54, of Sanjay Nagar, and Shamaraju, 48, of Nagashettyhalli.
Will launch ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ if demands not met by Aug 16: HP apple growers
Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over two dozen farmers' groups, on Saturday said that it would launch a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from August 17 if the Himachal government fails to meet its 20-point demands and resolve the issue. Thousands of apple growers under the banner of SKM had staged a vehement protest outside state secretariat in Shimla on August 5, forcing the government to invite them for talks.
