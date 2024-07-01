Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the change of leadership in the state is in the control of the high command and that he cannot discuss this in public. After a Vokkaliga seer voiced his opinion and batted for DK Shivakumar as the chief minister of the state, the discussion of the new chief minister appeared in political circles. ‘Can’t be discussed in public': Siddaramaiah about stepping down as Karnataka CM

In response to the question about the plan of changing the chief minister, CM Siddaramaiah said, “Congress is a national party, and the decision comes from the high command. We do not discuss such topics in public.” The two-time chief minister also said he does not want to comment on the Vokkaliga seer’s opinion. Last week, Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Math seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji publicly urged Siddaramaiah to step down and make way for his deputy D K Shivakumar as the new chief minister of Karnataka.

While addressing the gathering at Kempegowda Jayanthi, Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji said, “Everyone has become Chief Minister and has enjoyed power, but our D K Shivakumar has not become the Chief Minister. So, the request is that Siddaramaiah, who has experienced the post, please give up the power to our D K Shivakumar in the future and bless him well.”

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar said that the seer’s words cannot be taken seriously. He said, “Swamiji has those things out of passion, it cannot be taken seriously. In politics, people speak out of admiration, but we will abide by the party's decision.”

After Congress won the mandate in the Karnataka assembly elections in 2023, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar competed for the chief minister post. They toured New Delhi and held discussions with the Congress high command for the top chair. However, Congress declared Siddaramaiah the chief minister for the second time, and DK Shivakumar had to settle down for the deputy CM post. There were rumours that a power-sharing agreement was reached between the two leaders, but the party has never substantially confirmed the idea of power-sharing.