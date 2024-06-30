CM Siddaramaiah submits letter to PM over key demands and priorities of Karnataka

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where key issues concerning Karnataka's development and progress were discussed, Karnataka Chief Minister K Siddaramaiah on Saturday submitted a detailed letter to Prime Minister Modi highlighting key demands and priorities for Karnataka's development. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(CMO Karnataka - X)

The CM of Karnataka informed this through a social media post on X and wrote, "Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah submitted a detailed letter to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi highlighting key demands and priorities for Karnataka's development. Anticipating constructive collaboration for the progress of our state. The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah met the Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Informing about the meeting, the CM of Karnataka wrote on X, "Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah had a constructive meeting with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in Delhi today. Key issues concerning Karnataka's development and progress were discussed. Committed to working together for the state's growth and prosperity."

In the meeting, the Karnataka CM requested approval of important projects of the states which includes Mekedatu Dam Project, Bhadra Upper Bank Project, Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Project, etc.

In a post, the Karnataka CM wrote, "The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah met the Prime Minister @narendramodi today and requested approval of important projects of the state. The approval of the ₹9,000 crore Mekedatu Dam Project, which will provide drinking water to Bangalore city and generate 400 MW of electricity, is pending from the Central Water Commission, and the Prime Minister was requested to take personal interest in the said project."

"It was requested to direct the officials of the Ministry of Water Power and the Ministry of Environment and Forests to release ₹5,300 crore for the Bhadra Upper Bank Project as announced in the Central Government Budget 2023-2024 and for quick settlement of the Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Project. The problem of drinking water will be solved due to Mahadai Yojana, a long-time dream project of the people of Kittoor Karnataka region."

Furthermore, the CM requested the PM to grant funds to the state government and NHAI through Central Budget for the construction of a tunnel which will further help in decongesting the Bangalore city.

The CM of Karnataka handle wrote on X, "3,000 crore for the 60 km tunnel to decongest Bangalore city, the project has several benefits. This tunnel connecting National Highway 7 to National Highway 4 could be carried out by the Government of Karnataka in collaboration with the Central National Highway Authority, and a request was made to grant funds to the State Government and NHAI through the Central Budget."

"To increase the demand for public transport, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation has submitted a DPR of Rs. 15,611 crore for the construction of 44.65 km of Metro 3rd phase to the Central Government, pending the approval of the Union Cabinet. Requested for approval as soon as possible. The state government has approved the construction of 73.04 km long Ashtapatha Peripheral Ring Road under private public partnership. The Chief Minister @siddaramaiah requested the Prime Minister @narendramodi to earmark the necessary funds in the Union Budget."

Also, a request was made by CM Siddaramaiah to release a special grant of ₹6,000 crore recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for the period 2021-26 for development of lakes and peripheral ring road.

The state government has earmarked a grant of ₹3,000 crore in the budget for the development of seven districts of Kalyan Karnataka, and the central government has been requested to provide a corresponding grant in its budget for 2024-25 and to increase the grant provided under the development aspiring district program of the central government and to facilitate inclusion of new programs in the scheme.