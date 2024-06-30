CM Siddaramaiah caught in T20 World Cup fever moments before boarding flight to Delhi

As the electrifying India-South Africa T20 World Cup final kicked off on Saturday night, all Indian cricket enthusiasts fervently rooted for a triumphant outcome for their team. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was no exception, as he found himself in a strange predicament: torn between his duties and his interest in the heavily anticipated cricket match. L K Atheeq, the CM's Additional Chief Secretary, posted a picture of the Congress stalwart enjoying a few moments of the thrilling match before boarding the flight.(X)

Clad in his signature vesti, kurta and a shawl (because, why not?), he stood on the tarmac at the airport glued to a tablet playing the world cup final as a car and a private plane waited for him to board.

The chief minister was set to go to national capital Delhi to meet with the central leadership. After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where key issues concerning Karnataka's development and progress were discussed, CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday submitted a detailed letter to the PM, highlighting key demands and priorities for the state, news agency PTI reported.

L K Atheeq, the CM's Additional Chief Secretary, posted a picture of the Congress stalwart enjoying a few moments of the thrilling match before boarding the flight on social media site ‘X’. “Chief Minister @siddaramaiah watching T20 World Cup final match before boarding the flight at Delhi today!” he shared.

Here is the post:

The post had more than 18,600 views and 580 likes at the time this article was being written. Several internet users found the CM's engrossment in the match relatable, with one wriitng, “Wonderful capture sir.”

“Luck charm is our chief minister!” another commented.