Sanju Samson trends on social media amid India's shaky start at T20 final against South Africa

As India and South Africa locked horns at the heavily anticipated T20 World Cup final, the latter made a strong start despite losing the toss. India's Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of a match, in Barbados.(Surjeet Yadav)

South African bowlers Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada sent shockwaves by dismissing key players Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav early on. The trio failed to breach double digits, setting a shaky tone for India's innings.

India however stuck to their guns, going with their usual batting order, fielding Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube despite their lackluster performances throughout the tournament.

Kohli managed a modest 75 runs prior to the final, but Dube's golden duck in the semis against England highlighted his struggle, a report said. Amidst India's shaky start, social media buzzed with support for wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson, who has not played a single match in this league despite his stellar form in the IPL. Fans questioned why Samson didn't get a chance, especially with Dube faltering repeatedly.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal also warmed the bench throughout the tournament, but it was Samson who captured the limelight. Known for his big-hitting prowess against spinners — a role similar to Dube's — Samson's IPL performance fuelled arguments for his inclusion. Many fans lamented the missed opportunity for Samson to shine on the world stage, fearing he might never debut in a World Cup match despite his selection.

“In search of gold, we lost the diamond,” a user posted on ‘X’.

“I feel sorry for Sanju Samson. Rishabh Pant got a full chance in this World Cup, and if you ignore that one innings against Pakistan where he scored 40+ with 5 dropped catches, he did nothing. Does Pant still have a place in T20I cricket? Poor Sanju Samson must feel really unlucky seeing Pant's performance. He’s probably thinking he could have done better,” another wrote.

“Common Knowledge :- Sanju Samson >>> Rishabh Pant,” a post read.

“The Dream of Seeing SANJU SAMSON in this World Cup is Over. What ever happens, We Malayalis are really PROUD of You. You're Our SUPERSTAR #INDvsSAFinal,” another fan shared.

“Sanju Samson will be disappointed after getting ignored from Team India. He scored when he faced South Africa for the last time. Maybe Team feels Shivam Dube brings that luck which S. Sreesanth used to bring. Lets back Dubey to come good in final,” another user posted.

Cricket enthusiasts debated whether Samson could've turned the tide for India in the crucial match, adding a dash of drama to an already tense final.