Swiggy’s post on India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final resonates with cricket fans

Swiggy has joined millions of cricket fans in India in praying for the elusive T20 World Cup trophy, which India last won in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Nearly two decades later, Team India is taking on South Africa in the T20 World Cup final 2024. The final match of the T20 World Cup is currently underway at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The Men in Blue, having won the toss, have opted to bat first. Swiggy, Zomato enter the fray with posts on the T20 WC final.(X/@Swiggy)

Even though it is almost dinner time here in India, cricket fans are glued to their screens, too busy to eat. In the midst of this nail-biting final, Swiggy shared a post which has resonated with hundreds of Team India fans.

“Aaj ki bhookh toh ab trophy se hee mitegi,” the food delivery platform posted on X (formerly Twitter). This roughly translates to: “Only the trophy will satisfy our hunger today.”

Take a look at the post:

“Exactly,” wrote one person in the comments section. “Yes, that is why I’m not ordering tonight,” another posted in HIndi.

Swiggy rival Zomato also entered the World Cup craze with a post of its own.

“Usually, we love 5 stars, but today we want only 2 stars - on team India’s T20 jersey!” posted Zomato on X, along with the hashtag #INDvSA.

Both Swiggy and Zomato are running attractive offers as cricket fans get ready to enjoy the match with their favourite dishes. In fact, the sales of Team India jerseys have skyrocketed on Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform owned by Zomato.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to X to announce that the highest sales for the official Team India fan jersey on Blinkit occurred on 9th June during the India vs Pakistan match. However, the sales today could well cross that number, said Dhindsa.

Rohit Sharma and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram both named unchanged line-ups from the teams which won their respective semi-finals.

The possibility of stormy weather over the weekend, with some rain forecast for Saturday, had raised concerns among organisers but as early arrivals began taking their seats there was no sign of rain.

(With inputs from AFP)