Case registered against those who took part in protest march against Khamenei's killing in Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the police have booked a case against those who took out a protest march in the city recently, without permission, condemning the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A banner put up to mourn the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel, at Alipur, in Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka, (PTI)

A large number of Shia Muslims gathered in Richmond Town on March 2 to mourn Khamenei's demise and held a protest march.

ALSO READ | 'Any leader selected…': Even before Khamenei's funeral, Israel puts successor on ‘assassination’ notice

"A section of the minority community has accepted Khamenei as their religious leader. When he died, naturally they felt the pain and expressed it. But it should have happened within the framework of the law of the land. They had not sought any permission for the procession and no permission was given," Parameshwara said in response to a question.

ALSO READ | Karnataka govt to review protest over Khamenei’s killing, warns action

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "They went ahead with the procession. So, the police have taken action by registering cases against them. In the days ahead, we will not let them hold any processions. As there are court orders not to permit any procession in the city, it can be done at Freedom Park if needed. The government is strictly abiding by the court orders."

ALSO READ | Tension in West Asia: Protest against US, Israel continues in Lucknow

Responding to a question about a Congress legislator also being part of the protest march, the home minister merely said, "We will strictly follow the rules."

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran.