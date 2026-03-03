Tension in West Asia: Protest against US, Israel continues in Lucknow

In view of tense situation in West Asia, the protest against the United States, Israel, UAE and Saudi Arabia against the killing of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei continued in Old Lucknow area on the second day on Monday. The protest against the US, Israel, UAE and Saudi Arabia in Old Lucknow area on Monday. (HT photo)

The protest started on Sunday after the news of Khamenei’s killing was confirmed by Iran’s government media. Deployment of a heavy police force continued on Monday citing huge crowds.

The protest, called by Maulana Yasoob Abbas, general secretary of All India Shia Personal Law Board, started with a Majlis at Chhota Imambada Monday. This was followed by slogans against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. Protestors even burnt the effigies of the two leaders to express their anger.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas strongly condemned the assassination of Khamenei, calling it a massive blow to Shia Muslims worldwide. Calling Ayatollah Khamenei a “martyr,” he said the incident is not merely the murder of an individual, but a direct attack on the leadership of the Islamic world.

Abbas said the assassination of the world’s top Shia leader is part of a well-planned conspiracy aimed at spreading instability in West Asia and the Middle East.

He specifically blamed Trump and Netanyahu for the unrest and violence in the region, alleging that due to the policies of these leaders, West Asia was constantly engulfed in the fire of war and tension.

“We strongly condemn the attack on Iran during the holy month of Ramzan. The US and Israel, by attacking a Muslim country, not only killed Ayatollah Khamenei but also killed over a hundred innocent schoolgirls. This a crime against humanity and we demand immediate intervention from the international community,” Abbas said.

He alleged that the US, Israel and their allies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, want to weaken Iran, but they will never succeed in their plans. He expressed confidence that Iran will emerge stronger from this crisis.

Maulana Abbas called for three-day of mourning for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. He appealed to people to hoist black flags on the rooftops of their homes and wear black clothes as a symbol of mourning.