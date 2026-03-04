'Any leader selected…': Even before Khamenei's funeral, Israel puts successor on ‘assassination’ notice

Even before assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral takes place, Israel on Wednesday said any successor to him is a “target for assassination”. A banner of Iran�s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali?Khamenei is seen next to a building damaged by an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on March?3,?2026. The war launched by the United States and Israel against Iran spread across the Middle East, threatening to plunge the global economy into chaos, with Lebanon and Gulf energy exporters dragged into the conflict. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

Israel-US joint strikes on the weekend killed Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei, a target for long over Tel Aviv and Washington's staunch objection to the so-called nuclear ambition of Iran. Track US-Iran war news live

Iran will hold a three-day state funeral for Khamenei, AFP news agency reported, citing official news agency Irna.

"Starting at 10:00 pm (1830 GMT), the faithful will be able to pay a final homage to the body of the martyred guide of the nation, by visiting the Imam Khomenei grand mosque" in Tehran, Irna said, citing a statement from the Islamic Development Coordination Council.

Khamenei, 86, will be buried in his home city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.

Ahead of the funeral and amid reports of Khamenei's son Mojtaba being named as the successor, Israel defence minister Israel Katz threatened on Wednesday to assassinate any Iranian leader picked to succeed the 86-year old Shia Muslim cleric.

"Any leader selected by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan for Israel's destruction, threatening the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and suppressing the Iranian people, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides," Katz said in a post on X.