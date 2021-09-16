CCB raids synthetic drug manufacturing unit in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday raided a synthetic drug manufacturing unit in Bengaluru. This is the first time such a manufacturing unit has been located by the police. Following the raid, four kilograms of MDMA, a psychoactive drug, worth approximately ₹2 crore was seized, and a Nigerian national was arrested.

Sandeep Patil, Joint commissioner of police (crime), said the arrested man, identified as John, rented a house in Electronics City to manufacture the synthetic drugs. “He used to produce the drugs in the house, using raw materials collected from medical stores in the city, and sold them with the help of a network of associates,” he said.

The gang used to supply drugs in the various parts of the city by storing it in a hidden compartment in a custom-made shoe. “Apart from selling it in Bengaluru, they sent it to New Zealand as well,” Patil added.

Officers in the CCB said that police raided the house based on a tip-off. Following the raid, large quantities of raw materials such as acetone, hypo phosphorous acid, plain acid, sodium hydroxide, etc were found in the house. The police have also seized measuring cylinder plastic, heating mantle, flask boiling, face mask, PH measure stick, hose pipe, panel, and shoes used to transport the crystals.

Police are on the lookout for other suspects in the case.