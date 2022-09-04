Centre approves New Coastal Zone Management Plan in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for various works worth ₹3,800 crore at Goldfinch city and approved the New Coastal Zone Management Plan for Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for various works worth ₹3,800 crore at Goldfinch city and approved the New Coastal Zone Management Plan for Karnataka.
"I thank the PM as the new Coastal Zone Management Plan as per the 2019 CRZ notification has been approved by Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change. Karnataka is the first State in southern India and only the second state in the country to get the Plan prepared and approved as per the new CRZ notification. This Plan would give boost to the economy and tourism in the coastal region of the State," said CM Basavraj Bommai.
He further said, "The double engine governments are in Karnataka and in the Centre. Today, under Sagar Mala project, 18 projects have been completed and 14 schemes worth ₹950 crore are approved by Union Ministry of Inland Transport and Ports. By doing this, the Modi government is playing an important role in the development of the coastal region. It is happening mainly due to the blessings of PM Modi."
Thanking the PM, Bommai said, "I thank Modi for giving approval for projects which are helpful in the development of Karnataka. The Modi Government has given approval for the development of Maajali Port in Karwar at a cost of ₹350 crore. This is the achievement of the double engine governments. Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, the Central Government has given approval to supply 100 high speed boats to help deep sea fishing. The coastal areas will witness overall development from all these schemes. "
He said, "The government along with the development of two ports has also taken up the expansion of Mangaluru and Karwar ports. These two ports will help realise the prime minister's dream of Atmanirbhar to infuse strength into India. The government has implemented Vidyanidhi scheme for the children of fishermen and it will benefit 2 lakh children. Five thousand houses are constructed at a cost of ₹65 crore. The Inland and Fishery Institute will be established in Karwar. The double engine governments are not only leading Karnataka but also India. It would help in development of 'Navabharath' from 'Navakarnataka."
He further said, "Today is a golden day in the development of the coastal areas and it happened due to vision of PM Modi. The handling capacity of the ports have to improve to increase export and import which will help in fetching more foreign exchange. The project which was pending for many years is now yielding fruit. In the wake of this, a big facility is provided in New Mangalore Port at a cost of ₹3,800 crore and the eight year old dream became reality today. The New Mangalore Trust is developing fast and its cargo handling has increased by four times. An LPG terminal is coming up so is the oil processing unit. In the coming days, the entire Karnataka will witness an overall development through the progress of coastal areas."
-
Sustainable smart city research lab inaugurated at Chitkara University
Chitkara University has set up a 'sustainable smart city research lab' with the support of the National Science and Technology Council and National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. There is a definitive plan to deploy at least one application for at least one city of India, for which project coordinators have chosen Chandigarh. Speaking on the occasion, pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, Chitkara University reiterated her commitment toward areas of research that benefit humanity.
-
Wildbuzz | Who heeds the hoopoe’s call
A hoopoe charmed viewers with its habit of digging soft ground systematically with a 'chimta' or forceps-like bill, as if searching the earth for a lost, buried treasure. When the hoopoe rendered a soft, musical hoo-po-po call, it entranced the ear and spawned transcriptions of the vocalisation. Many hoopoe names in cultures across the world take from its idiosyncratic call. However, the bird's presence has ebbed from one frequently encountered.
-
Guest column | Liberty sprinkled with responsibility, a sure-fire recipe for success
Many a time, a student's entire outlook and career dimension would undergo sea-change post counselling. Parents, often, with their limited know-how and outmoded ideas are of little help. College life, no doubt, offers students a plethora of choices related to picking up courses, selecting subjects, attending classes, appearing in examinations along with dressing up at their will. Only then we can expect to nurture them as individuals with a strong sense of responsibility.
-
Guest column | Civic sense among Indians? A pipe dream
We talk of becoming a developed nation by 2047, but developing a civic sense will probably take double the time! This year, we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' with great fanfare and there is talk of dreaming big and becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025. It also means respecting others' privacy and freedom. Let me quote few prevailing irritants as an example. This ill behoves the citizens of a nation that dreams big.
-
Guest column | Here’s to teachers, the master craftsmen who shape us
It was a cold day in January 1974 when my parents and I entered the portals of Punjab Public School, Nabha, where I was to be enrolled. It was only after all youngsters had had their food would our headmistress, GB Malkani, who had found me lying on the cold floor during her nightly rounds have her meal. The more I see all the Swot shops, which have sprouted throughout the length and breadth of our country, the more I fondly miss my teachers and housemasters at PPS Nabha.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics