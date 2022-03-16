Clamour grows against Chamundi Hills ropeway
The Chamundi Hills ropeway, which was proposed in the State Budget, is facing opposition from local activists. NGOs are up in arms, stating the ropeway will hurt the site's cultural and heritage elements. The project was proposed as part of the Parvata Mala scheme by the Chief Minister.
Members of the Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi (Save Chamundi Hills Action Committee) met on Tuesday to broaden the base of support for their protest. They will now try to recruit members of various political parties to instil in them the importance of protecting Chamundi Hills and its environment.
Activists believe that introducing a ropeway in the name of tourism promotion is a mistake and the project will destroy the forest and ecosystem that serves as Mysuru's lungs.
He also stated that Chamundi Hills provided a distinct identity to Mysuru and that its sanctity could not be violated, citing various Government Orders requiring the heritage and cultural properties, as well as their precincts, to be preserved and the project to be challenged in court.
B.L. Bhyrappa, the former mayor, stated that it was critical to establish a buffer zone around Chamundi Hills to preserve it for future generations. He stated that the ropeway project will necessitate the installation of pillars or pylons to support the cable, which will necessitate the removal of vegetation and tree cover at such locations, eroding the green cover of Chamundi Hills.
There was also opposition to the proposed steel railings on both sides of the steps leading to the hilltop, which are part of the Central Government's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD). Parisara Balaga's Parushuram Gowda stated that they will prepare a memorandum or petition highlighting Chamundi Hills' unique characteristics and why a ropeway would be disastrous.
They've sought the help of experts to finish the task, which they intend to distribute to political parties and leaders. In addition, a workshop on the subject has been proposed.
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
