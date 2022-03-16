Clamour grows against Chamundi Hills ropeway

The Chamundi Hills ropeway, which was proposed in the State Budget, is facing opposition from local activists. NGOs are up in arms, stating the ropeway will hurt the site's cultural and heritage elements. The project was proposed as part of the Parvata Mala scheme by the Chief Minister.

Members of the Chamundi Betta Ulisi Horata Samithi (Save Chamundi Hills Action Committee) met on Tuesday to broaden the base of support for their protest. They will now try to recruit members of various political parties to instil in them the importance of protecting Chamundi Hills and its environment.

Activists believe that introducing a ropeway in the name of tourism promotion is a mistake and the project will destroy the forest and ecosystem that serves as Mysuru's lungs.

He also stated that Chamundi Hills provided a distinct identity to Mysuru and that its sanctity could not be violated, citing various Government Orders requiring the heritage and cultural properties, as well as their precincts, to be preserved and the project to be challenged in court.

B.L. Bhyrappa, the former mayor, stated that it was critical to establish a buffer zone around Chamundi Hills to preserve it for future generations. He stated that the ropeway project will necessitate the installation of pillars or pylons to support the cable, which will necessitate the removal of vegetation and tree cover at such locations, eroding the green cover of Chamundi Hills.

There was also opposition to the proposed steel railings on both sides of the steps leading to the hilltop, which are part of the Central Government's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD). Parisara Balaga's Parushuram Gowda stated that they will prepare a memorandum or petition highlighting Chamundi Hills' unique characteristics and why a ropeway would be disastrous.

They've sought the help of experts to finish the task, which they intend to distribute to political parties and leaders. In addition, a workshop on the subject has been proposed.