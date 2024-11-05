Menu Explore
CM invites Obama to attend centenary celebration of Gandhi taking over as President of INC session

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 05, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Siddaramaiah has extended an invitation to Barack Obama for an event celebrating the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency of the INC in Belagavi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to former US President Barack Obama, extending him an invitation to an event to mark the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the President of the Indian National Congress session in Belagavi in the State.

Former US President Barack Obama.(NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Former US President Barack Obama.(NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

The 39th session of the INC held at the district headquarters town of Belagavi in 1924 was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

"I have written a letter (to Obama)....it is hundred years since Mahatma Gandhi became the President of the Belagavi Congress session. So I have invited him (for an event to commemorate it)," Siddaramaiah told reporters here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, it has been decided to hold a joint session of the legislature in Belagavi to mark the occasion and Obama has been invited to it.

"Based on the dates he (Obama) gives, the joint session schedule will be decided," an official added. On October 2, during a Gandhi Jayanti event, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, who is also the head of the committee formed for the centenary celebrations, had said that the Congress government was planning to invite Obama to an such event planned in December.

Siddaramaiah had in his independence day speech on August 15 said the state government will take all necessary measures to commemorate the centenary of the Belagavi session of the INC this year in a memorable and meaningful way.

