CM Siddaramaiah briefs central team, says Karnataka facing ‘green drought’

Bengaluru: A 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) arrived in Bengaluru on Thursday to assess the drought situation in the state. Prior to starting the survey the team held a meeting with chief minister Siddaramaiah and senior bureaucrats. A communication from the chief minister's office said that the state has informed that Karnataka is facing a "green drought", and requested that the assessment be made based on factors like crop growth and yield.

A green drought is generally understood to mean a period when there is limited rainfall due to which there is growth of new plants, but the growth is insubstantial.

The IMCT, led by the joint secretary of the department of agriculture and farmers welfare, held discussions with the cabinet subcommittee on disaster management, comprising state cabinet ministers and top officials.

“Explaining the drought situation in the state, the chief minister said that 195 taluks have been declared drought-prone as per the central guidelines. Another 32 taluks fulfil the prescribed criteria. Farmers are suffering due to delays in southwest monsoon and lack of rain in the state. 90% of the crop has been sown, of which over 4.2 million hectares have suffered crop damage. Farmers’ fields are green but there is no yield. The CM explaining the prevailing situation said that there is a green drought in the state,” said a communication from the CM’s office.

The central team is scheduled to visit drought-affected districts, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagar, Chikballapur, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere, and Bengaluru Rural.

“Due to the delay in monsoon and the lowest rainfall in the last 122 years in the month of August, the state’s dams are empty. There were scattered rains in the month of September. The monsoon is coming to an end. This has created fear of a shortage of drinking water and electricity. Due to the lack of rain in Kodagu district, the water level in the KRS dam is low. The state needs 33 TMC of water for drinking purposes. Due to the lack of rain, there is a state of anxiety, the CM explained,” the statement said.

Revenue minister Krishne Byre Gowda provided the central team with detailed information about the impact of the drought, especially on farmers and their financial condition. They shared data on crop loss, including the affected acreage, along with statistics and spot inspection reports.

“We have discussed the drought situation in detail with the central team and have given them the entire picture of its effect, especially on the farmers and their financial condition. We have also shared with them information on crop loss, estimates of loss -- in how much acreage, along with data, statics and spot inspection reports, for about two hours,”Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the central team will divide themselves into three sub-teams and will visit 11 districts, starting from Thursday till Sunday.

“State government officials and scientists from agriculture universities have also been appointed to accompany them. After the visit, we will once again hold discussions with them on Monday,” he said.

The drought memorandum declaring 195 taluks as drought-hit was approved by the state cabinet on September 22 and submitted online to the Centre the same night.

Gowda said that he had sought appointments with the Union home and agriculture ministers, as advised by the chief minister, to discuss the drought situation, but they had not yet responded. However, the central team was constituted and sent in response to the state’s request.

The state has tried to highlight to the central team that there was 56 % rain deficit in June. In July it was slightly better than normal, and in August there was 73 % deficit -- which led to “irrecoverable effects” on agriculture and related activities, Gowda said.

“Thereafter, a bit of rain in September might have resulted in crops having life to an extent, but normal yield cannot be expected from them. So during the visit, the team may find some crops, and we have requested the team not to take it alone into account, and instead talk to farmers and scientists about the possible yield from such crops,” he said, pointing out that Karnataka this time in a way is facing a “green drought”.

The state government also pressed for changes in the guidelines to declare drought, noting a higher number of small and marginal farmers than the central government’s figures. It informed the team that the count of 195 drought-hit taluks was not final, as 32 of the remaining 41 taluks were also facing rain shortages.

“According to our assessment -- out of them, as per central guidelines, about 15 taluks may be eligible to be drought-hit. So, on Monday the cabinet subcommittee will meet again and send the second list of about 15 taluks for ground verification, as part of the process to declare them as drought hit,” he added.

Regarding rainfall, Gowda mentioned a 28% deficit for the kharif season in the state so far, and the Meteorological department forecasted normal or below-normal rains for the rabi season.

The central team appreciated the state’s comprehensive and well-prepared drought memorandum during the visit.

(With PTI inputs)

