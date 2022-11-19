Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Coastal K'taka to get massive investment in renewable energy sector: CM Bommai

Coastal K'taka to get massive investment in renewable energy sector: CM Bommai

bengaluru news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 09:23 PM IST

He said around ₹2 lakh crore investment proposals have come in the area of renewable energy, hydrogen energy and production of ammonia from sea water in the just concluded Global Investors Meet

Coastal K'taka to get massive investment in renewable energy sector: CM Bommai(ANI)
Coastal K'taka to get massive investment in renewable energy sector: CM Bommai(ANI)
PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state is expecting a huge investment in coastal districts in the area of renewable energy over the coming months.

Speaking to reporters at Bajpe International Airport, he said around 2 lakh crore investment proposals have come in the area of renewable energy, hydrogen energy and production of ammonia from sea water in the just concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM).

Bommai said preparations are on to provide basic infrastructure for the production of energy and the State High level Committee has given approval for three renewable energy companies, which are expected to start work by March or April next year.

The role of coastal areas in the field of renewable energy production is very important. Two important projects -- hydrogen and ammonia production -- are coming up, Bommai said.

He added that an important ammonia manufacturing unit from the sea water will come up in and around Mangaluru.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence that a huge number of jobs will be created directly and indirectly from these projects which will open the doors of opportunity for the youth of this region.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out