Colder days ahead for Bengaluru as night temperatures dip, says IMD

Residents in Karnataka's Bengaluru can expect chillier mornings in the coming days, with minimum temperatures showing a falling trend across South Interior Karnataka (SIK), meteorological officials said. While no weather warnings have been issued, the steady dip in night temperatures signals cooler days ahead for the city. With temperatures falling to as low as 12.4 degrees Celsius in some areas, the city anticipates typical winter conditions and early morning fog. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

Over the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures have declined at several locations in South Interior Karnataka, including areas around Bengaluru.

The city recorded minimum temperatures in the range of 14.5 degrees Celsius to 16.4 degrees Celsius, while Bengaluru International Airport (KIAL) saw readings between 9.6 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, indicating noticeably colder conditions on the outskirts, said the IMD. Some parts of the region also experienced early morning fog or mist.

Across the state, temperatures fell appreciably at a few locations in South Interior Karnataka, while Interior Karnataka saw minimum temperatures dipping below normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at isolated places. Chintamani recorded appreciably below-normal minimum temperatures, and similar below-normal conditions were observed in Mandya, Shivamogga and Chitradurga. Dharwad reported the lowest minimum temperature in the plains of Karnataka at 12.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the forecast, there will be no major change in minimum temperatures over South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, but a gradual cooling tendency is expected over the next five days. This suggests that the city will continue to see cool nights and early mornings, typical of peak winter conditions.

For Bengaluru city and surrounding areas, the local forecast indicates mainly clear skies over the next 48 hours, with fog or mist likely during the early morning in some pockets. Day temperatures are expected to remain pleasant, with maximums around 26 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover near 15 degrees Celsius.