Cong expels advocate for taking RSS leader’s case

The Mandya district Congress committee legal wing has expelled Srirangapatna taluk Congress leader advocate D Chandre Gowda after discontent within the party for availing bail to noted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat.

Prabhakar Bhat, who is facing charges for making derogatory remarks about Muslim women, was granted bail by the 3rd additional district and sessions court of Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Wednesday.

The congress party’s decision came after advocate D Chandre Gowda, who was the president of the Srirangapatna block Congress committee legal unit, sought bail through legal proceedings. However, he has been removed from the chairmanship of the legal unit.

Chandra Gowda, the advocate representing Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat in the case, played a crucial role in securing bail for the RSS leader. The court’s decision on January 17 to grant bail has stirred discontent among Congress leaders, leading to allegations of a violation of the party’s legal unit rules. As a consequence, AS Gourishankar, the district legal unit president has ordered the expulsion of Chandra Gowda from the party for his involvement in securing bail for Prabhakar Bhat.

The controversy originated from Prabhakar Bhat’s remarks during the Hanuma Sankeertana Yatra held on December 24 in Srirangapatna. He had commented, “Muslim women have one husband a day. They do not have a permanent husband. The Modi government has given them a permanent husband.” The statement sparked outrage among Congress and Muslim leaders, leading social worker Najma Nazir Chikkaneeveel to file a complaint against Kalladka Bhat.

In response to the complaint, an FIR was registered against Prabhakar Bhat at Srirangapatna Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354 (criminal force to women intent to outrage modesty) 294 (absences act and songs), 509 (act intended to outrage the modesty of women), 506 (threatening with life), 153A (promoting enmity between religious groups) , 295 (insulting religiously) and 298(hurting religious sentiments). Subsequently, Prabhakar Bhat approached the Court seeking bail.

“I performed my professional duty only, but was deeply hurt by the party’s unilateral action” advocate Gowda said after expulsion. “Professionally I am an advocate, is there any law or party policy not to take cases from people of opposition parties? Even AICC Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and others are taking cases of opposition party leaders. What did I do wrong?’’ he said. He said he is proud he did his duty and would not regret his work.

“The party has some standards, Prabhakar Bhat has made the communal remark on women which is of cheap comment, as the party believes in secularism it is not appropriate that a party worker supporting the accused in such a case in the name of profession,” Mandya district congress president CD Gangadhar said. “The party would revise its decision if the advocate expresses regret and apologies,” he added.