Cong launches anti-corruption helpline number
The party has started a website (http://40percentsarkara.com) and uploaded a contact number (844-770-40-40) to file complaints against anyone demanding bribes.
The state unit of Congress on Tuesday launched a digital campaign to corner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on issues like ‘corruption’ and ‘rise in bribery culture’.
“This government, known as the 40% sarkar is eating the system from the inside. Today, we’re launching (the) ‘40% sarkar, BJP Andre Brashtachara’ (40% sarkar, BJP means brashtachaar) campaign which will help every Kannadiga raise their voice against the BJP,” read a statement from the party.
“As part of the campaign, people can call on our number 844 770 40 40 or log in to our website www.40percentsarkara.com and register their complaints against the BJP government. There is a lot of evidence detailing the 40% sarkara’s scams and charges,” the statement read.
“Karnataka is currently burdened by the bottomless greed of the BJP government. The 40% sarkara has made the words ‘corruption’ and ‘commission’ a mainstay in every aspect of governance. Their hunger for money is so ruthless, that they are happy to sacrifice the lives of innocent people as well,” read the statement.
“Congress will not let BJP run riot and destroy the lives of the people of Karnataka. We exposed the BJP’s failures in front of everyone when we asked them questions on the unkept promises. We’ve asked them 15 questions till now, and their silence on those questions is the admission of guilt from the BJP,” the statement added.
“During the Congress regime, one could become a government without even applying. During the term of #Brastaramiah (wordplay to insinuate Siddaramaiah as corrupt) as chief minister 14 people were illegally recruited as teachers. What is the percentage fixed by Congress government for these illegal appointments,” the state unit of the BJP said in a post from its official Twitter handle.
