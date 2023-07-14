Congress, BJP leaders spar in Karnataka assembly over LoP issue

Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi on Thursday targeted the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly intervening during the discussions in the state legislative assembly, asserting that the leaders are competing “to get more marks from the high command for the post of Leader of Opposition”. Karnataka Congress MLA Laxman Savadi on Thursday targeted the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (ANI)

Two months since the Karnataka assembly election results were declared, the BJP has not been able to elect its Leader of the Opposition (LoP), with the Congress bringing it up in the ongoing assembly session to mock the saffron party.

On Thursday, Savadi lashed out at the BJP leaders who repeatedly interrupted Arsikere MLA KM Shivalinge Gowda while he was speaking during the debate on the vote of thanks for the governor’s speech in the assembly.

Gowda raised the issue of the current taxation system where the state has to ask for its share in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and alleged that the Centre is not giving the appropriate grants to the state.

BJP leaders R Ashoka and Ashwathnarayana, among others, objected to it and said that the Narendra Modi government “has given more than the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the state”.

Savadi intervened and said, “They all compete. They (high command) are watching closely. Marks will be given based on who is talking and how much (for LoP). This is the reason they are doing such things. Please bear with them.”

BJP MLAs objected to Savadi and pointed out that Savadi was one among them who later switched over to Congress, to which he replied that he joined Congress “to save his self-respect”.

The LoPissue had also come up on Wednesday when chief minister Siddaramaiah said he had not indulged in “adjustment politics” since he was elected to the legislative assembly in 1983, and that he would quit politics if the allegations were proven.

Siddaramaiah made the statement in response to Basangouda Patil Yatnal claiming that there was “adjustment politics” in the Congress.

It started with Yatnal intervening and slamming Congress for failing to implement its pre-poll guarantees, to which Siddaramaiah said, “You don’t stand up again and again to talk. You will not become LoP as per my information.”

“This is also adjustment politics,” Yatnal retorted, indicating that Siddaramaiah favoured former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to become the LoP.

Earlier this month, the BJP deputed central observers to Karnataka to choose the LoP. However, the issue has remained unresolved, with the delay drawing criticism from the ruling Congress.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai remains one of the top contenders for the post as the BJP deliberates to decide whether it should stick to the old guard or put faith in a new leader while balancing the caste equation in the state. The other contenders are former ministers Yatnal, S Sunil Kumar and R Ashoka.

