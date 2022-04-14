Congress delegation meets Karnataka governor, calls for dismissal of Eshwarappa
The Congress party on Wednesday demanded the ouster and arrest of Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor and right-wing worker Santosh K Patil.
The Congress party met Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum, seeking that Eshwarappa is dismissed from the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet, a case of murder and anti-corruption be slapped against him and that he be arrested for his alleged role in Patil’s death. A case of abetment has already been filed against Eshwarappa.
“We respectfully submit that one Mr Santhosh K.Patil of Belagavi district was a contractor and a national secretary of Hindu Vahini. On 12-04-2022, he died by suicide in Shambhavi Hotel at Udupi after sending a message about his suicide through Social Media stating that Mr.K.S.Eshwarappa, Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj is directly responsible for his death and for which he should be punished,” stated the memorandum submitted by Congress.
The demands by the principal opposition party come a day after Patil was found dead in a hotel in Udupi district, about 400 kms from Bengaluru.
“The Contractors association, a few months ago, had said that this is a 40% government. They (contractors) said that they are being harassed, and wrote to the Prime Minister, the media. Now it is indicated that this is a 40% commission government,” Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition in the Karnataka assembly, said.
Eshwarappa, one of the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Karnataka, has been in the thick of several controversies in the recent past, including indicating that the saffron (Bhagwa) flag would replace the tri-colour, violating curfew orders and inciting communal riots in Shivamogga over Bajarang Dal worker Harsha Jingade’s death, writing letters against the then BS Yediyurappa-led government for interfering with his department and then with allegations of demanding commission from Patil, among others.
“A man committing suicide has clearly said in his last words that a BJP minister’s 40% commission demand made him take such an extreme step. BJP won’t even have the minister arrested because the whole government is a 40% cut money govt,” DK Shivakumar, the state Congress president said.
He added that BJP’s Karnataka model is “40% corruption, 60% communal tensions and 0% development”, which results in price rise and no development.
The Bommai government has assured to conduct a fair enquiry in the case even as Eshwarappa himself has pleaded innocence in the entire controversy.
“Investigation into Santosh Patil’s suicide case would be conducted per the law, and there would be absolutely no interference,” Bommai said.
He added that the opposition leaders are trying to find faults in the case.
“The investigation will bring out the truth as to who has played what role and what is the background. The truth will come out. The party top brass is aware of the issue. The FIR has been registered in the Santosh Patil suicide case. Details have been obtained. I will speak to minister KS Eshwarappa over the phone and also talk to him personally,” Bommai said.
The family members of Patil have refused to allow authorities to remove the body from the lodge until Eshwarappa is arrested.
“We have given all cooperation to the authorities. All WhatsApp messages and other call records have been given. But the (police) department has not yet arrested anyone, and they should do it immediately. Until then, we will not remove the body,” Prashanth Patil, the brother of Santosh, told reporters in Udupi on Wednesday.
Eshwarappa has indicated that Patil was a pawn in a larger conspiracy and that the minister was being politically targeted. Other ministers of the Bommai government have also tried to defend their colleague, calling him a victim of a political conspiracy.
After initially claiming to hand over his resignation “if the chief minister asks for it”, Eshwarappa has since backtracked.
“It is not a death note. They (Congress) are comparing it to the Ganapathy case when (KJ) George resigned. In the Ganapathy case, he had written and signed a letter that George is the reason for my death. They are asking for my resignation. I will not give it,” Eshwarappa said.
