Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Congress leader injured in accidental firing in Karnataka

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Feb 05, 2025 12:11 PM IST

Vittla police investigate accidental shooting incident involving Congress worker Shetty.

A prominent Congress worker and INTUC leader, Chittaranjan Shetty, sustained injuries in an accidental firing incident in Anantadi village in the Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, police said.

A Congress worker was accidentally shot in Dakshina Kannada district by police.
A Congress worker was accidentally shot in Dakshina Kannada district by police.

Also Read - Bengaluru Traffic Police collect 66 lakh in fines within a week enforcement drives: Report

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Vittla police station.

According to the police, the firing came from Shetty's own pistol, which he reportedly kept for personal security. Sources suggest that the mishap was caused by improper locking of the weapon.

Shetty, who was injured in the incident, was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. His condition remains under observation, a senior police official said.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah will step down as Karnataka CM by Nov 15 or 16, says BJP's R Ashoka

The Vittla police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On