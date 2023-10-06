Congress legislator says govt not releasing infra projects’ funds, threatens to quit party

Belagavi: Congress legislator Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage alias Raju Kage representing Kagwad constituency in Belagavi district has threatened to resign from the post over not getting funds from the government for development work in the constituency. Kagwad MLA Kage alleged that the state govt has not released funds for the Basaveshwar Irrigation Project. (HT)

Talking to the media on October 3, Kage, who is serving his fourth term as a legislator and representing Congress for the first time after changing parties from the BJP, expressed his frustration with the Congress government. He said that he had approached the state energy department minister KJ George and irrigation minister DK Shivakumarmultiple times to address the issues in his constituency, but his demands were not met.

Kage’s grievances against the Siddaramaiah-led government include the delay in releasing funds for the Basaveshwar Irrigation project, the non-release of Legislators’ Area Development funds for two months, and the power department’s demand for ₹3 lakh in charges for installing each electrical transformer.

Additionally, there are demands from the people for the construction of Samudaya Bhavan (community halls) and temples. Kage said that he had won the election promising to complete the stalled Basaveshwar Irrigation project, ensure uninterrupted power supply to electric pump sets, and build Samudaya Bhavans and temples in every village of his constituency.

“I won the election with the assurance of completing the halted Basaveshwar Life Irrigation project, providing round-the-clock power supply to electric pumpsets, and building Samudaya Bhavans and temples in every village of the constituency,” Kage said. He added that neither the ministers concerned nor the department heads responded to his proposals. “I have come to a conclusion to get retired from politics instead of living with a lie,” Kage said

Regarding the legislators’ area development fund, Kage mentioned that the finance department claimed to have released ₹50 lakh, but he had not received any information or letter from the Belagavi district administration.

“Feeling embarrassed by my inability to fulfil his election promises, I am frustrated when people question me about pending projects, particularly the installation of electric transformers and the completion of the Basaveshwar lift irrigation project,” he said.

Kage also highlighted the potential benefits of completing the lift irrigation project, which could irrigate thousands of hectares of land in the Chikkodi division. The project, initiated about 15 years ago, has been stalled for the past eight years.

Expressing disappointment with chief minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, 70-year-old Kage alleged that despite seeking their assistance, there was no improvement in the situation. He claimed that the CM had advised him to peacefully address the issue, assuring that the relevant ministers would attend to his concerns. However, Kage’s trust in their assurances was not reciprocated by the power and irrigation ministers, who did not respond to his appeals.

Kage, who initially won as a member of Janata Dal (United) and later twice from BJP, eventually joined the Congress ahead of the election.

“I have worked with the fathers of the many ministers in the Siddaramaiah government, however, I feel bad when I see their children’s-- the minister’s--attitude and behaviour towards the senior legislators,” Kage who won defeating the BJP legislator, former Textile minister Shrimanth Patil said.

Responding to queries about Kage’s retirement decision, Belagavi district’s in-charge minister and karnataka pradesh working president (KPCC), Satish Jarkiholi, acknowledged that it was not uncommon for senior legislators to feel insulted or neglected by younger members “Kage’s complaint of not being respected by the young ministers would soon be rectified,” Jarkiholi said and assured that he would continue in his post. “As an in-charge minister of the district I’ll talk to him and settle the matter to enable him to continue in his membership,” Jarkiholi added.

Belagavi district president of Congress Vinay Navalgatti said that the complaints and demands of the former would be addressed soon and the party leaders would soon meet and convince him to reconsider his decision.

“Kage is one of the senior legislators who know better the government’s functioning method. All his demands are for the people which would be met in days to come,” Navalgatti added.

