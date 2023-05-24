Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress MLA U T Khader elected as new Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
May 24, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader's name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Former Minister and five-time Congress MLA U T Khader on Wednesday was unanimously elected as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Khader (53) will be the first Muslim leader to serve as Speaker of Karnataka Assembly.

Congress MLA UT Khader (ANI)

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Khader's name for the post of Speaker and it was seconded by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. As there was no other contender for the post, Protem Speaker R V Deshpande put the proposal made by the Chief Minister to vote, and it was unanimously adopted by the House.

As per convention, the ruling party's nominee is generally elected unanimously as the Speaker. Khader had served as Deputy Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly and also as a minister in the past.

Topics
karnataka bengaluru
