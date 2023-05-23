Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs officials to get ready for monsoon season

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs officials to get ready for monsoon season

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 23, 2023 06:09 PM IST

He also warned them that strict action will be taken, if any accident occurs due to irresponsibility of officials.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with all district collectors and directed them to be prepared for the upcoming monsoon season. He also warned them that strict action will be taken, if any accident occurs due to irresponsibility of officials.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
He held a video conference with all district collectors from the state capital and even held meetings with the police department. He said, “The pre-monsoon rains have started in the month of April itself. Trees have fallen due to heavy rain and wind. People have lost their lives due to heavy rains and disasters. Precautions should be taken to prevent such mishaps in the state.”

He also said that rain related accidents can be avoided if the right precautions are taken. “If it rains and the trees fall, they should be cleared immediately. If electricity poles fall, if transformers are damaged, if bridges are damaged, if school rooms are dilapidated, necessary action should be taken now to avoid calamity. Accidents can be avoided if precautions are taken,” he added.

Bengaluru saw a rain-related death on Sunday, with a 23-year-old techie drowning in an inundated underpass near KR circle. The city has seen frequent flooding in the monsoon season last year. A case has also been filed in Bengaluru's civic body by the brother of the victim.

 

