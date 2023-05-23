Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress' UT Khader files nomination for Karnataka speaker

Congress' UT Khader files nomination for Karnataka speaker

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 23, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar - who were sworn in Saturday - accompanied the 53-year-old Khader.

Ex-Karnataka minister and five-time lawmaker UT Khader on Tuesday filed nomination papers for the post of Speaker in the newly elected Karnataka Assembly. Chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar - who were sworn in Saturday - accompanied the 53-year-old Khader.

UT Khader.
UT Khader.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah will be CM for 5 years: Karnataka minister gives new twist to power-sharing angle

The Congress secured a big win in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election - the Bharatiya Janata Party was trounced by 135 seats to 66 - and has been slowly buildings its administrative and legislative team since, with eight MLAs sworn in as ministers alongside Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

The party reportedly considered several options before opting for Khader to become the presiding authority of the new Assembly; these names included RV Deshpande, HK Patil and TB Jayachandra, Congress lawmakers from the Haliyal, Gadag and Sira constituencies. Deshpande was the pro-tem Speaker for the three-day session that began Monday so the new members could take oaths.

Khader is the MLA from the Mangalore Assembly segment - a seat he has held since the 2007 byelection. If his nomination proceeds as expected he will be the state's youngest Speaker.

The Congress MLA holds a law degree and served as the health, food and civil supplies minister during Siddaramaiah's first term as chief minister - between 2013 and 2018. He was also housing and urban development minister in the short-lived Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition that formed after the 2018 election.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress siddaramaiah speaker mangaluru mangalore + 3 more
congress siddaramaiah speaker mangaluru mangalore + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out