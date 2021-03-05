IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Congress protests demanding revoking suspension of its MLA in Karnataka assembly
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
bengaluru news

Congress protests demanding revoking suspension of its MLA in Karnataka assembly

Congress MLA B K Sangamesh was suspended till March 12 for removing his shirt inside the House, during a protest against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's decision to hold a special discussion on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE).
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST

Protest by opposition Congress legislators demanding revocation of suspension of one of their colleagues from the House for his "indecent" conduct, disrupted proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly on Friday.

Congress MLA B K Sangamesh was on Thursday suspended from the Assembly till March 12 for removing his shirt inside the House, during a protest by his party against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's decision to hold a special discussion on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE).

Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda", as they also made it clear that they will not allow a debate on the topic.

Disruption by Congress legislators through sloganeering and protest from the well of the House resulted in repeated adjournments, hence throwing the scheduled debate on ONOE out of gear.

As the House met for the day Congress members trooped into the well and demanded that the suspension of Sangamesh be revoked.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, urging Speaker Kageri to revoke the suspension, said the MLA removed his shirt, angered by false cases of atrocity and attempt to murder booked against him and his family members and his voice not being heard by the Chair,

Defending Sangamesh, he further said, the decision to suspend him for a week was not right, and demanded that the Chair using its powers should revoke the suspension.

Hitting back, ruling BJP members criticised the Congress and Siddaramaiah for defending indecent conduct.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, despite the Speaker informing Sangamesh that his notice on false cases will be heard, his behaviour of removing the shirt during the opposition's protest on ONOE was uncalled for.

"To what level are we going? He (Sangamesh) is not apologetic and has criticised the Chair in front of the media. ...if Congress leaders are defending his conduct this shows to what level they have stooped to.The decision to suspend him is right and it should not be revoked," he said.

BJP member Araga Jnanendra, hitting out at the Congress and Sangamesh, asked "Do they think this is a cabaret club to remove dress?" Several other BJP MLAs including Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that the decision to suspend Sangamesh was right and urged that it should not be revoked.

As the House witnessed chaos with Siddaramaiah and Congress members stating that false cases are being registered against opposition MLA, the Speaker requested them to cooperate and allow discussion.

"..if you (Congress) don't want to participate in debate on ONOE at least don't curtail the rights of those who want to participate," he said, as he defended the suspension of Sangamesh calling his conduct indecent and disrespectful.

Siddaramaiah then said ONOE was an RSS agenda and it cannot be discussed here."We will not allow it..." Following this, the Speaker adjourned the House for some time.

Again as the House resumed, even as Congress members continued to protest, the Speaker asked Minister Bommai to speak on ONOE, to which Siddaramaiah said, "we will not allow" and asked his partymen to continue sloganeering.

Slogans like "revoke suspension", "speaker RSS puppet", marred Bommai's speech who tried to make a case for ONOE, as he noted that elections were held together till 1967 and held Congress responsible for deviating from it.

Amid the din, the Speaker requested opposition members to allow those who want to participate in the debate to exercise their right and told Siddaramaiah and the state Congress chief D K Shivakumar to instruct his party members not to respect democracy.

He then adjourned the House till post lunch.

When the House resumed post lunch, BJP MLA P Rajeev started speaking on ONOE, but Congress members soon walked into the well of the House and continued with their protest.

As his repeated appeal for smooth debate went unheard, Speaker Kageri said he would make all efforts to convince Siddaramaiah and Congress members for discussion on ONOE during the session till March 31 after budget presentation on March 8, and adjourned the House till Monday.

The discussion on 'ONOE' was scheduled for March 4 and 5 at the beginning of the budget session, following advice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting of Speakers of legislative assemblies held in Gujarat, and the Karnataka assembly is said to be the first to initiate a debate on the issue.

The Congress on Thursday too had held a protest in the House against the special discussion on ONOE terming it as an RSS agenda, despite which the Speaker made his introductory remarks and Chief Minister B S Yediyiurappa made his statement advocating for synchronising assembly and parliamentary elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka legislative assembly congress karnataka mla
Close
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
Sticking to their stand, members of the principal opposition party also did not participate in the special discussion on ONOE, terming it "RSS agenda."(PTI)
bengaluru news

Congress protests demanding revoking suspension of its MLA in Karnataka assembly

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
Congress MLA B K Sangamesh was suspended till March 12 for removing his shirt inside the House, during a protest against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's decision to hold a special discussion on 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanvi was glad that she got the time to focus on her health -mental and physical and “got some clarity about life” in 2020.
Shanvi was glad that she got the time to focus on her health -mental and physical and “got some clarity about life” in 2020.
bengaluru news

Shanvi Srivastava: Kannada audience’s capacity to understand cinema is improving

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Shanvi Srivastava has been working non-stop since few months now
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIMI said restrictions on sale and expor of iron ore had led to ‘artificial oversupply’ of iron ore in Karnataka(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint (File))
FIMI said restrictions on sale and expor of iron ore had led to ‘artificial oversupply’ of iron ore in Karnataka(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint (File))
business

Industry captains seek ease of Karnataka curbs on iron ore export and sale

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • FIMI said the restrictions had resulted in artificial oversupply of iron ore, leaving large quantities unsold and huge stockpiles in the mines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with PWD Minister Govind Karjol addresses the media at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec.31, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_31_2020_000073B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with PWD Minister Govind Karjol addresses the media at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec.31, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_31_2020_000073B)(PTI)
bengaluru news

Unfulfilled promises, lack of new projects loom large over Karnataka government

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:30 AM IST
  • The lack of visible schemes and programmes aimed at mitigating the plight of the people in the calamity-prone state is likely to weigh in on the performance of the Karnataka government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said the policy adds a new chapter in the enhancement of R&amp;D in the state(Twitter/@drashwathcn)
Karnataka deputy chief minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said the policy adds a new chapter in the enhancement of R&D in the state(Twitter/@drashwathcn)
bengaluru news

Karnataka launches engineering research and development policy

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:34 PM IST
  • Numbers Game: Bengaluru tops the chart in the number of multinational companies in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens enquiring at the registration desk as they arrive to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru on Monday(ANI)
Senior citizens enquiring at the registration desk as they arrive to get the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination in Bengaluru on Monday(ANI)
bengaluru news

51% vaccination on Day 2, technical glitches persist in Bengaluru

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:15 PM IST
  • 2,153 out of 4,200 targeted beneficiaries inoculated; governor, Wipro chairman Azim Premji get vaccine shots
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers at a chassis assembly line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India. (Bloomberg/Representational image)
Workers at a chassis assembly line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India. (Bloomberg/Representational image)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru: Toyota workers' union to go on hunger strike for 14 days

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The union will carry out a relay hunger strike for 14 days and if the company does not fulfil their demands, there will be a full-blown strike
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen next in the film Vikrant Rona.
Actor Kichcha Sudeepa will be seen next in the film Vikrant Rona.
bengaluru news

Kichcha Sudeepa: We don’t need to put Kannada film industry on the map, it has always been there

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeepa says it would be humiliating for industry seniors, if today’s generation of actors say it is only now that their film industries are being noticed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Twitter/@BYRBJP)
Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Twitter/@BYRBJP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka minister steps down after accusations of sexual exploitation

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:35 AM IST
“There should be an investigation into this. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the Cabinet,” Ramesh Jarkiholi wrote in his letter to the chief minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
Remesh Jakriholi. (ANI)
Remesh Jakriholi. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Karnataka minister faces allegations of sexual exploitation

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Dinesh Kalahalli, an activist, has released a video and screengrabs that purportedly show the minister with the woman to back up his allegation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut. (File photo)
Kangana Ranaut. (File photo)
bengaluru news

Karnataka HC refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Ranaut had moved the high court, seeking to quash the First Information Report filed against her by the Tumkuru police here last year. The court has posted the matter for hearing on March 18
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bengaluru news

Karnataka man found alive just before autopsy, is responding to treatment

By Arun Dev, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:19 PM IST
A private hospital in Belagavi declared Shankar Gombi brain dead after keeping him under two-day observation and asked his family to take his body after he met with an accident in Mahalingapur on February 27
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at a government hospital.(Mahesh Kumar / AP)
A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to an elderly woman at a government hospital.(Mahesh Kumar / AP)
bengaluru news

Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and all these days it was limited to health care workers and front line Covid warriors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Anand says, I don’t take anything for granted and have learnt to keep a balance in life.
Priya Anand says, I don’t take anything for granted and have learnt to keep a balance in life.
bengaluru news

Priya Anand: I have been spoilt in the Kannada film industry

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:55 PM IST
The actor who has done films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, is shooting for Kannada films James and RDX currently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's looks to mobilise support, end growing factionalism and pursue a cadre-based approach ahead of the next elections.(Twitter.com/KPCCPresident)
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's looks to mobilise support, end growing factionalism and pursue a cadre-based approach ahead of the next elections.(Twitter.com/KPCCPresident)
bengaluru news

Karnataka Congress chief sets ball rolling on ‘padayatra’ plan

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar intends to march to at least 100 assembly constituencies where the party lost in the 2018 elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP