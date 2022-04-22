Contractor Santhosh Patil suicide case: Police secure fresh evidence
Udupi police have reportedly unearthed documents sent by the Zila Panchayat and Gram Panchayat heads of Hindalaga village to the state Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, putting a new spotlight on the possible cover-ups regarding civil contractor Santhosh Patil's suicide case.
According to local media reports, police have recovered a letter from the then Belgaum Zila Panchayat president Asha Aihole to the Secretary General of the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Department. The letter, written on February 15, 2021, requested for release of funds to get roads and sewers repaired in Hindalaga village.
“Owing to incessant rain, roads and drains in Hindalga are completely damaged. They need to be repaired, and the people are demanding as much. Hence, I request you to approve the project, and disburse funds for the same,” the letter reportedly read.
“Work on a project was completed in March 2021, in accordance with the directions issued by the minister himself. Along with other contractors, 108 projects were completed, the cumulative cost of which was ₹4 crore,” the deceased, Patil, had written in a letter.
According to reports, the Udupi police also interrogated Hindalaga village's Gram Panchayat chairman Nagesh on April 20. Police are reportedly considering that Patil could have come under financial pressure after it was revealed that Nagesh, the President of Hindalga Gram Panchayat, financed the contractor after obtaining a GPA (general power of attorney) of Rs. 32 lakhs on Patil's house. A general power of attorney allows the receiver to act on behalf of the owner in any matters, as allowed by state laws. The receiving agent under such an agreement may be authorized to handle bank accounts, sign checks, sell property, manage assets, and file taxes for the owner.
Some important records have been seized from Nagesh, including a letter which clues us further into the Santosh Patil suicide case. Incidentally, the deceased contractor was one among those who allegedly executed works on the project without receiving orders, and reports said the RDPR department was intimated about this earlier in the year. The Hindalga gram panchayat president Nagesh also wrote a letter to the RDPR department, saying that 108 projects had been completed in the villages under the jurisdiction ahead of the temple fair.
GP president Nagesh reportedly said that the contractors had completed work by taking out loans, and requested the department to settle outstanding dues to all of them. In his letter, he added that work commenced on the roads given the proximity to the temple fair.
The Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka RDPR department L K Atheeq had previously issued a clarification to the Union government addressing the allegations of Patil and other contractors against senior BJP leader K S Eeshwarappa. Referring to the alleged practice of demanding 40% commission per project, he had written in the letter that no requests were received by the department nor have nay tenders been awarded. "The department has not given any technical approval, nor was any project supervised. Therefore, the question of funds being disbursed does not arise,” his clarification read.
Upon being questioned by a leading daily about the letters uncovered from the GP and ZP, he reportedly said that the department receives many such communique, which are all filed. However, the department does not release funds based on the written communication alone.
Meanwhile, police have reportedly received the preliminary post mortem report on Santhosh Patil's death, which suggested that his death was the result of poisoning. Police have reportedly intensified the search and gathering of evidence in the case and are waiting to recover documentary evidence before sending a notice to the former minister K S Eshwarappa, who is the accused number one in the case. He has reportedly been charged under Section 306 IPC.
