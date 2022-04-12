'No question of resigning': K'taka minister as contractor's death triggers row
In a shocking incident, contractor Santhosh K Patil, who levelled corruption charges against the Karnataka senior BJP minister, KS Eshwarappa, has found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, having sent a death note in which he stated that Eeshwarappa was directly responsible for his demise.
"RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," his suicide note says.
Santosh had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Karnataka state rural development minister KS Eshwarappa alleging that the minister and his associates were harassing him for giving the commission to clear bills for civil work that he carries out on the Minister’s instructions.
Eshwarappa said: “There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere."
Patil, who identified himself as the national secretary of a right-wing group called Hindu Vahini, had alleged that he was allotted ₹4 crore work and even after completing it, funds were not released. He further stated that Eshwarappa’s aide has been asking for a 40 per cent cut. Patil had also given interviews to the national media accusing Eshwarappa of corruption. Later, he was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the hotel room, by police after he was reported to have gone missing, leaving a note behind.
As an immediate response to this incident, Eshwarappa said,“I don’t know who Santosh Patil is. I have asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to conduct an inquiry into the incident.”
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the death of Santosh and has blamed CM Bommai for his inaction.
"Bommai as a CM has failed to take any action against his minister KS Eshwarappa who should be dismissed from the cabinet...Eshwarappa is responsible for Patil's death (alleged suicide)... He must be arrested... The entire state knows Eshwarappa is a corrupt man," said Siddaramaiah.
Following this Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an impartial probe will be conducted into the death of this Belagavi-based contractor who is survived by wife and a one-and-half-year-old child.
-
e-Sanjeevani services to be extended to every district
PUNE The state is planning to extend the central ministry's e-Sanjeevani app, the first-of-its-kind telemedicine service facility started by the country, to every district. Currently, the service is attended to by the medical health officer at the five health circles but with more experts added to the facility, each district would have a dedicated health officer. The e-prescription generated at end of the session is used for obtaining medicines.
-
Minor girl gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Churu district
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped on Sunday night in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Mamta Saraswat said the girl in her complaint has alleged that her neighbor, a college student, had proposed to her one-and-a-half years back but she rejected. Later, assuring to marry her, he raped her and also made a video of it. On Sunday night, the accused asked the girl to come to the fields.
-
Rickets cases rising, kids of affluent families getting afflicted
PUNE Hospitals in the city have been reporting a rise in the number of cases of rickets since last year and children from affluent families too are getting afflicted by the disease, the hospital authorities said. Rickets is a skeletal disorder in children caused by a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorous, resulting in bone pain, weak and soft bones and various skeletal deformities.
-
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
-
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics